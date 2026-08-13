Kenya School of Law opens legal path for C students: fees, entry and jobs

Got a C in KCSE? KSL paralegal course, fees and careers

Kenya School of Law (KSL) offers an alternative route into the legal sector for students who may not meet the university entry requirements for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

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The School's Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) is open to applicants with a minimum KCSE mean grade of C (Plain), provided they have at least a C+ in either English or Kiswahili.

According to KSL, the program is designed to equip learners with practical legal knowledge and skills for work in the justice sector and related fields.

What are the entry requirements?

A KCSE C (Plain) is one of several routes into the program.

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Students at the Kenya School of Law

According to KSL, an applicant can qualify through any of the following:

A KCSE mean grade of C (Plain) or equivalent, with at least C+ in English or Kiswahili;

At least one Principal Pass in the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (KACE);

A pass in a Certificate in Law course from an accredited legal education provider; or

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A Certificate of Experiential Learning issued by the Council of Legal Education.

Applicants whose secondary school qualifications were not awarded by KNEC may also need to obtain equivalence from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority.

How long does the KSL paralegal course take?

The Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) takes a minimum of two academic years.

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The program is structured into three terms per academic year, with students taking a maximum of four course units per term.

KSL's program information also provides for an attachment at the end of the training.

The school's 2026 program advert listed the training as a weekday program, with physical day classes and virtual evening classes available.

Physical classes run at the School's Karen and Town campuses, while virtual classes are conducted in the evenings from 5pm to 8pm, Monday to Thursday. The next intake will be in May 2027.

Course fees

For East African nationals, KSL's published fee structure lists tuition at KSh7,500 per course unit and examination fees at KSh3,000 per course unit.

With a maximum of four units in a term, tuition therefore comes to KSh30,000, while examination fees amount to KSh12,000.

The school also charges KSh5,000 library fees per year. This brings the main fees for the first term to KSh47,000, excluding the separate KSh2,000 non-refundable application fee.

Applicants should therefore factor in KSh49,000 for the application fee plus the first-term charges based on the published structure.

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KSL also lists an attachment fee of KSh5,000, payable in the last term of the second year. Its published fee schedule states that 75 per cent of the fees due for a term must be paid during registration, with the balance payable at least two weeks before examinations.

The program is offered through KSL's Karen Campus and Town Campus at Development House on Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

The school's online application portal also lists Paralegal Studies among its programs.

Applications can also be submitted through the KUCCPS portal, with the program listed under the Kenya School of Law.

For the upcoming intake, KSL information provided for prospective applicants indicates that applications normally open after the release of KCSE results, with classes commencing in May.

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What jobs can you get after the course?

The qualification is aimed at preparing graduates for work as paralegals, but the potential roles extend beyond that.

Students at the Kenya School of Law

KSL identifies possible career paths including legal clerks, legal assistants, legal secretaries, process servers, research assistants, administrators; and paralegals.

Potential workplaces include law firms, the Judiciary, ministries and government departments, national and county governments and other institutions within the justice sector.

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The program can also provide a foundation for someone who wants to pursue further studies in the legal field.