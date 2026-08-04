The Open University of Kenya

The Open University of Kenya

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List of new degree programs, free courses at Open University and how to apply

The university has rolled out dozens of professional development courses, with several being fully sponsored, alongside ICT certification programs.

The Open University of Kenya (OUK) has announced a fresh intake for students seeking admission into its newly introduced academic programs and professional development courses, with applications now open throughout the year.

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In a notice issued by the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs), the university invited applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across its Schools of Science and Technology, Business and Economics, and Education.

Besides degree programs, the university has also rolled out dozens of professional development courses, with several being fully sponsored, alongside ICT certification programs aimed at equipping learners with industry-relevant digital skills.

New degree programs unveiled at Open University

Among the newly introduced programs are Bachelor of Nursing (Upgrading), Bachelor of Public Communication, Bachelor of Public Administration, Bachelor of Education (Arts), Master of Economics, Master of Science in Mathematical Innovation, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics and Doctor of Philosophy in Technology Education.

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The university is also expanding its digital-focused programs with courses including:

Bachelor of Data Science

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

Bachelor of Science in Interactive Media Technologies

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence

Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics

Master of Science in Data Science

Master of Science in Digital Services Management

President William Ruto when he awarded a charter to the Open University of Kenya

According to the university, undergraduate programs generally cost KSh79,000 per academic year, while Bachelor of Agri-Technology and Food Systems and Bachelor of Technology Education cost KSh86,000 annually.

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The newly introduced Bachelor of Nursing (Upgrading) will cost KSh43,000 per trimester over two and a half years.

Most master's programs cost KSh187,500 for the entire program, while PhD programs are priced at KSh337,500.

Several professional courses fully sponsored

One of the key highlights of the announcement is the introduction of numerous professional development courses targeting entrepreneurs, teachers, managers and professionals.

The university said several of the short courses will be fully sponsored, with only a registration fee required for some programs.

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Among the fully sponsored courses are:

Business Modelling for Entrepreneurs

Mental Health Awareness

Strategic Pause for Leaders

The university is also offering newly introduced programs such as:

School Stability and Student Welfare

Strengthening Teacher Digital Competence

Crisis Communication and Reputation Management

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Trauma-Exposed Workers

Open University of Kenya Vice-Chancellor Prof. Elijah Omwenga

Some of these require only a KSh500 registration fee.

AI, cybersecurity and leadership courses available

OUK is also offering several industry-focused professional courses at KSh5,000, reflecting the growing demand for digital and leadership skills.

The courses include:

Artificial Intelligence in Management and Accountability

Generative Leadership and Governance in an AI World

Transformational Leadership and AI-Driven Management

Emotional Intelligence for Professionals

Global ESG Strategy, Reporting and Disclosure Standards

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Software Engineering

Cyber Security

Business Analytics and Business Intelligence

Web Development

Responsible Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing and DevOps

Robotics and Automation

MATLAB for Computation

Research Management and Policy

Online Facilitation Pedagogy

Communication and Collaborative Skills

Risk Management

Corporate Governance

Accountability Fundamentals

Forex Trading Made Simple: From First Trade to First Profit

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The short courses range between two and eight weeks.

ICT professional certifications also available

For learners interested in internationally recognised digital certifications, the university has introduced ICT professional certification programs. The offerings include:

META Digital Courses (fully sponsored)

ICDL Core Certification

ICDL Professional Certification

The ICDL programs cost KSh12,000 each and run for two weeks.

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Minimum admission requirements

The university outlined different entry requirements depending on the program. For undergraduate programs, applicants may qualify through:

A minimum grade of C+ (plus) at KCSE or its equivalent.

A recognised diploma or professional qualification.

KCSE certificate plus a recognised bridging or foundational course.

Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education qualifications.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) based on work experience, training or relevant short courses.

Applicants seeking postgraduate diploma programs must possess a recognised bachelor's degree.

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Master's applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in a relevant field, while PhD applicants require a recognised master's degree.

Professional development courses are open for admission without restrictive academic requirements.

How to apply

The Open University said students seeking admission through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) can apply via the dedicated placement portal.

Self-sponsored applicants interested in bachelor's, postgraduate and professional development programs can submit their applications through the university's admissions portal.

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The Open University of Kenya

The university noted that applications remain open throughout the year.

It also reminded students that the current KUCCPS application window for late applications and inter-institutional transfers runs from July 15 to August 14, 2026, covering KCSE candidates from 2022 to 2025.

HELB funding available

The university further announced that students placed through KUCCPS will be eligible for both Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans and government scholarships.

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Self-sponsored students will also qualify for HELB loans, while exemptions and credit transfers will be considered in accordance with the university's Credit Transfer Policy.