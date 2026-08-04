List of new degree programs, free courses at Open University and how to apply
The Open University of Kenya (OUK) has announced a fresh intake for students seeking admission into its newly introduced academic programs and professional development courses, with applications now open throughout the year.
In a notice issued by the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs), the university invited applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across its Schools of Science and Technology, Business and Economics, and Education.
Besides degree programs, the university has also rolled out dozens of professional development courses, with several being fully sponsored, alongside ICT certification programs aimed at equipping learners with industry-relevant digital skills.
New degree programs unveiled at Open University
Among the newly introduced programs are Bachelor of Nursing (Upgrading), Bachelor of Public Communication, Bachelor of Public Administration, Bachelor of Education (Arts), Master of Economics, Master of Science in Mathematical Innovation, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics and Doctor of Philosophy in Technology Education.
The university is also expanding its digital-focused programs with courses including:
Bachelor of Data Science
Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics
Bachelor of Science in Interactive Media Technologies
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence
Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics
Master of Science in Data Science
Master of Science in Digital Services Management
According to the university, undergraduate programs generally cost KSh79,000 per academic year, while Bachelor of Agri-Technology and Food Systems and Bachelor of Technology Education cost KSh86,000 annually.
The newly introduced Bachelor of Nursing (Upgrading) will cost KSh43,000 per trimester over two and a half years.
Most master's programs cost KSh187,500 for the entire program, while PhD programs are priced at KSh337,500.
Several professional courses fully sponsored
One of the key highlights of the announcement is the introduction of numerous professional development courses targeting entrepreneurs, teachers, managers and professionals.
The university said several of the short courses will be fully sponsored, with only a registration fee required for some programs.
Among the fully sponsored courses are:
Business Modelling for Entrepreneurs
Mental Health Awareness
Strategic Pause for Leaders
The university is also offering newly introduced programs such as:
School Stability and Student Welfare
Strengthening Teacher Digital Competence
Crisis Communication and Reputation Management
Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Trauma-Exposed Workers
Some of these require only a KSh500 registration fee.
AI, cybersecurity and leadership courses available
OUK is also offering several industry-focused professional courses at KSh5,000, reflecting the growing demand for digital and leadership skills.
The courses include:
Artificial Intelligence in Management and Accountability
Generative Leadership and Governance in an AI World
Transformational Leadership and AI-Driven Management
Emotional Intelligence for Professionals
Global ESG Strategy, Reporting and Disclosure Standards
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
Software Engineering
Cyber Security
Business Analytics and Business Intelligence
Web Development
Responsible Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing and DevOps
Robotics and Automation
MATLAB for Computation
Research Management and Policy
Online Facilitation Pedagogy
Communication and Collaborative Skills
Risk Management
Corporate Governance
Accountability Fundamentals
Forex Trading Made Simple: From First Trade to First Profit
The short courses range between two and eight weeks.
ICT professional certifications also available
For learners interested in internationally recognised digital certifications, the university has introduced ICT professional certification programs. The offerings include:
META Digital Courses (fully sponsored)
ICDL Core Certification
ICDL Professional Certification
The ICDL programs cost KSh12,000 each and run for two weeks.
Minimum admission requirements
The university outlined different entry requirements depending on the program. For undergraduate programs, applicants may qualify through:
A minimum grade of C+ (plus) at KCSE or its equivalent.
A recognised diploma or professional qualification.
KCSE certificate plus a recognised bridging or foundational course.
Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education qualifications.
Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) based on work experience, training or relevant short courses.
Applicants seeking postgraduate diploma programs must possess a recognised bachelor's degree.
Master's applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in a relevant field, while PhD applicants require a recognised master's degree.
Professional development courses are open for admission without restrictive academic requirements.
How to apply
The Open University said students seeking admission through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) can apply via the dedicated placement portal.
Self-sponsored applicants interested in bachelor's, postgraduate and professional development programs can submit their applications through the university's admissions portal.
The university noted that applications remain open throughout the year.
It also reminded students that the current KUCCPS application window for late applications and inter-institutional transfers runs from July 15 to August 14, 2026, covering KCSE candidates from 2022 to 2025.
HELB funding available
The university further announced that students placed through KUCCPS will be eligible for both Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans and government scholarships.
Self-sponsored students will also qualify for HELB loans, while exemptions and credit transfers will be considered in accordance with the university's Credit Transfer Policy.
The Open University of Kenya, which was chartered in August 2023, says it offers quality, affordable, flexible, accessible and self-paced online programs, allowing learners across Kenya and beyond to pursue higher education and professional development remotely.
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