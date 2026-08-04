What is ODM National Delegates Convention & why does Winnie want it to decide 2027?

The NDC is the highest decision-making organ of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Winnie Odinga’s latest remarks on President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid have sparked fresh debate about ODM’s future.

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While the headline-grabbing part was her admission that she has not yet decided whether she would support Ruto, another statement may carry even greater political significance: her insistence that ODM’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) should determine the party’s 2027 direction.

For many Kenyans, the NDC is one of the least understood yet most powerful organs within a political party. Winnie’s comments have now pushed it back into the spotlight.

What is the ODM National Delegates Convention?

The National Delegates Convention is the highest decision-making organ of the Orange Democratic Movement.

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It brings together representatives from across the party structure to make major decisions that affect ODM nationally.

Unlike ordinary party meetings attended by a handful of senior leaders, the NDC is designed to reflect the views of the broader membership through elected and nominated delegates.

ODM rally

Who attends and votes?

The exact composition can vary depending on the party constitution and the specific convention being held, but delegates typically include: National party officials

County branch officials

Constituency representatives

Youth and women league representatives

Special interest group representatives

Elected ODM leaders who qualify as delegates

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These delegates are the ones who debate and vote on key party matters.

Can the NDC endorse a presidential candidate?

Yes. In most major Kenyan political parties, the NDC has the authority to endorse a presidential candidate or approve the party’s participation in a coalition arrangement.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga at the Special Delegates Conference on March 27, 2026

This is why Winnie’s remarks matter. ODM has been working with President Ruto under the broad-based government arrangement, but that cooperation does not automatically mean the party has formally endorsed his 2027 re-election bid.

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Her argument suggests that such a decision should not be made through informal negotiations among a few influential figures.

Can it approve coalition agreements?

The NDC can also be used to ratify coalition agreements, cooperation frameworks, or other major political partnerships entered into by the party leadership.

This becomes particularly important if ODM eventually chooses to: Support Ruto,

Join a larger coalition,

Field its own presidential candidate, or

Negotiate a new political alliance ahead of 2027.

Without formal party approval, any major coalition decision could face resistance from sections of the membership.

Why Winnie’s position is politically significant

Winnie’s call for the NDC to decide ODM’s 2027 position appears to be a push for internal party democracy.

Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga at the ODM @20 celebrations in Mombasa on November 14

By pointing to the NDC, she is effectively arguing that party members should have a structured opportunity to influence ODM’s presidential strategy rather than simply being informed of a decision that has already been reached elsewhere.

What could the NDC decide?

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If convened specifically to address the 2027 election, the convention could theoretically make several important resolutions: Back President William Ruto for a second term.

Field an ODM presidential candidate.

Join a coalition while negotiating specific terms.

Delay a final decision until closer to the election period.