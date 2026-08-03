President Moi (the late) leads an Harambee event - a traditional Kenyan community self-help practice meaning "all pull together", used to raise funds for school fees, medical bills, funerals, or community projects (Image: Files)

President Moi (the late) leads an Harambee event - a traditional Kenyan community self-help practice meaning "all pull together", used to raise funds for school fees, medical bills, funerals, or community projects (Image: Files)

Need capital? See 8 crowdfunding websites that can fund your business project

A lack of funding has stopped many promising businesses, creative projects and community initiatives before they ever got off the ground. These eight crowdfunding platforms have helped millions of people around the world raise money, secure support and turn ideas into reality.

The biggest obstacle facing many entrepreneurs, students, artists and community organizations isn't a lack of ideas - it's a lack of funding.

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Traditional bank loans aren't always easy to access, and not every project attracts investors.

That's where crowdfunding comes in.

Over the last decade, crowdfunding has transformed how people finance everything from medical treatment and university fees to films, inventions, startups and charitable causes.

Instead of relying on a single lender, creators present their ideas online and receive support from individuals who believe in their vision.

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Here are eight of the best-known crowdfunding platforms worth exploring.

Poultry farming in Kenya is one of the most lucrative and fastest-growing agribusiness sectors due to the high domestic demand for meat and eggs (Image: Files)

1. GoFundMe – Best for Personal and Community Fundraising

GoFundMe is one of the world's largest crowdfunding platforms, allowing people to raise money for medical expenses, education, emergencies, funerals, disaster relief and community projects.

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Campaigns are funded through voluntary donations, making it one of the most popular options for individuals seeking financial support during difficult moments.

2. Kickstarter – Ideal for Creative Projects

If you're developing a product, publishing a book, producing a film or launching a new technology, Kickstarter is among the best-known crowdfunding platforms available.

Supporters pledge money in exchange for rewards such as early access to products or exclusive merchandise.

Projects are typically funded only if they reach their target amount.

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3. Indiegogo – Flexible Funding for Startups

Indiegogo has become a popular platform for entrepreneurs, inventors and innovators looking to bring new products to market.

Unlike some crowdfunding sites, it offers flexible funding options, allowing campaign owners in some cases to keep the money raised even if they don't reach their fundraising goal.

4. Kiva – Small Loans That Change Lives

Kiva operates differently from traditional crowdfunding websites. Rather than donations, it connects entrepreneurs with individuals willing to provide microloans.

The platform has helped millions of small business owners, farmers, students and underserved communities access affordable financing to grow their livelihoods.

5. GlobalGiving – Supporting Charities Worldwide

GlobalGiving focuses on verified non-profit organisations and community development projects.

It allows donors to support education, healthcare, disaster relief, environmental conservation and humanitarian initiatives across the world.

For charities, it also provides fundraising tools and access to an international donor network.

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Pig farming is one of Kenya's fastest-growing and most lucrative livestock agribusinesses due to a continuous domestic market supply deficit (Image: Files)

6. FundMyTravel – Helping People Travel With Purpose

Whether you're volunteering abroad, studying overseas, undertaking research or participating in an educational programme, FundMyTravel helps individuals raise money for meaningful travel experiences.

Campaign creators share their stories while friends, family and supporters contribute towards travel costs.

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7. Patreon – Turning Supporters Into Monthly Backers

Patreon is designed for creators who produce content on a regular basis, including writers, musicians, podcasters, artists, photographers and educators.

Instead of one-time donations, supporters subscribe through monthly memberships, providing creators with a more predictable source of income.

8. Buy Me a Coffee – Simple Support for Independent Creators

Buy Me a Coffee offers a straightforward way for audiences to financially support creators.

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Writers, developers, designers, YouTubers and freelancers can receive one-off donations or recurring memberships without launching a full crowdfunding campaign, making it especially popular among independent digital creators.

Choosing the Right Platform

Not every crowdfunding platform serves the same purpose. GoFundMe works well for personal causes and emergencies, Kickstarter and Indiegogo are geared towards launching products and creative ideas, while Kiva focuses on microloans rather than donations.

Patreon and Buy Me a Coffee suit creators looking for ongoing support, whereas GlobalGiving connects charities with donors across the globe.

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Before launching a campaign, take time to understand each platform's eligibility requirements, supported countries, payment systems and fees.

A compelling story, realistic funding goal and regular updates can also make a significant difference to your campaign's success.

The internet has made it easier than ever for good ideas to find support beyond family, friends and traditional lenders.