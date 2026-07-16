John Seroney is a Kenyan agribusiness entrepreneur, the Founder and CEO of Sumseron Coffee & Tea Ltd (Image: Files)

John Seroney is a Kenyan agribusiness entrepreneur, the Founder and CEO of Sumseron Coffee & Tea Ltd (Image: Files)

John Seroney: Meet the entrepreneur behind Kenya's landmark coffee export to Italy

John Seroney has built a career connecting Kenyan coffee farmers to premium international markets. This week, the Sumseron Coffee founder added another milestone to that journey after overseeing Kenya's first premium green coffee shipment to Italy.

For years, Kenyan coffee has been celebrated in cafés from Tokyo to New York.

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Yet much of it has travelled the world without the people who grow it earning the full value attached to one of Africa's most respected coffee brands.

John Seroney believes that has to change.

As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sumseron Coffee, he has built a business around a simple idea:

Connect Kenyan coffee farmers directly to international specialty markets while ensuring more of the value remains at the source.

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That vision reached an important milestone this week when Sumseron Coffee dispatched the first of 20 containers of premium green coffee beans to Trieste Port in Italy, opening a direct pathway into one of Europe's largest coffee markets.

From banking to agribusiness, entrepreneur John Seroney is reshaping the value chain for Kenyan coffee farmers (Image: Files)

A farmer-first vision

Unlike many exporters who focus only on international buyers, Seroney has built Sumseron Coffee around the producers themselves.

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His company works directly with coffee cooperatives, smallholder farmers, women-led coffee groups and youth initiatives, helping them access specialty markets that traditionally offered limited direct opportunities to Kenyan producers.

The approach is designed to shorten the distance between the farmer and the final buyer while promoting quality, traceability and long-term sustainability.

It is a model that has increasingly attracted attention in the global specialty coffee industry, where buyers are demanding not just exceptional coffee, but also greater transparency about where it comes from and how it is produced.

Sumseron Coffee & Tea Ltd is a licensed Kenyan exporter and producer of premium specialty Arabica coffee, a relationship-driven enterprise headquartered in Nairobi (Image: Files)

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Taking Kenyan coffee to the world

Seroney's background combines business training with a strong focus on international trade and agribusiness.

With academic grounding in Business and Managerial Economics and executive leadership training at Strathmore University, he has positioned Sumseron Coffee as a company focused not simply on exporting coffee, but on building global markets for Kenyan brands.

Today, the company exports specialty coffee to customers across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America, while actively participating in international coffee exhibitions, trade forums and buyer engagements aimed at raising Kenya's profile in the premium coffee segment.

That international outlook has helped position Sumseron Coffee as one of the emerging Kenyan companies pushing for direct market access rather than relying solely on traditional commodity trading systems.

A respected voice in global coffee policy

Beyond business, Seroney has become an active voice in conversations shaping the future of the global coffee industry.

He was among a select group of international coffee experts featured by Qahwa World to discuss the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), one of the most significant sustainability policies affecting coffee exports into Europe.

In his contributions, Seroney highlighted the opportunities and challenges facing African coffee producers, particularly around traceability, farm mapping and the cost of complying with increasingly strict environmental standards.

His work has also been recognized by organizations including the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) following Sumseron Coffee's participation at World of Coffee Europe, where the company secured new international partnerships and commercial opportunities.

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Founder John Seroney championing premium Kenyan Arabica worldwide has won him numerous global awards (Image: Files)

Building a brand around 'Coffee With Impact'

Seroney describes Sumseron Coffee's philosophy as "Coffee With Impact."

For him, coffee is not simply an export commodity.

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It is a tool for creating economic opportunities for farmers, encouraging youth participation in agriculture, promoting women's inclusion in the coffee value chain and supporting more sustainable farming practices.

That vision has also earned industry recognition. Sumseron Coffee has been nominated in the "Most Preferred Coffee Brand of the Year" category, reflecting its growing visibility as a Kenyan brand focused on quality, sustainability and direct market access.

More Than Just Another Coffee Export

The shipment to Italy may have carried coffee beans, but it also carried a broader message about the future of Kenyan agriculture.

For decades, Kenya has exported some of the world's finest coffee while much of its value was captured further along the supply chain.

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Entrepreneurs like John Seroney are betting that the next chapter will look different - one where Kenyan companies build direct relationships with global buyers, strengthen the country's own coffee brands and help farmers earn more from every harvest.

As Kenya looks to expand exports into Europe, Asia and emerging markets, that approach could prove just as valuable as the coffee itself.