Sifuna loses second powerful ODM position in a week

The latest reshuffle comes against the backdrop of ongoing political realignments within ODM, as the party continues to adjust its leadership structures

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has suffered another significant political setback after being removed as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, barely a week after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) formally recognised his removal as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest development further shrinks Sifuna's influence within both the party and Parliament, coming at a time when the outspoken senator has increasingly found himself at odds with sections of ODM's leadership over the party's working relationship with President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the leadership changes in the House, confirming that Migori Senator Eddy Oketch would immediately take over the position.

"The new office holder with immediate effect is Senator Eddy Gicheru Oketch," Kingi told the Senate.

He added that his office had received the minutes and signatures supporting the decision to remove Sifuna from the leadership position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Politicians allied to the opposition Edwin Sifuna and James Orengo speak to the media after a political rally turned violent in Kisumu City (Image: Files)

Second leadership role lost in days

Sifuna's removal from the Senate leadership comes just days after the ORPP upheld ODM's decision to remove him as the party's Secretary-General.

In a letter signed by Registrar of Political Parties and Chief Executive Officer J.C. Lorionokou, the Registrar said the office had reviewed documents submitted by ODM and established that the process complied with both the Political Parties Act and the party's constitution.

"Upon review of the documents submitted by the party and the lack of response from Hon. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, we note that the removal of the party Secretary-General was in line with the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D, and the ODM party constitution," the letter stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Registrar also noted that the office had considered correspondence relating to the powers of ODM's National Executive Committee (NEC) to establish committees and determine their terms of reference before reaching its decision.

The recognition by the ORPP effectively settled the administrative dispute surrounding Sifuna's removal from one of the most influential offices within the party.

A changing political landscape within ODM

The latest reshuffle comes against the backdrop of ongoing political realignments within ODM, as the party continues to adjust its leadership structures following its cooperation agreement with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Edwin Sifuna addressing mourners at the burial of Charles Ong’ondo Were who served as Kasipul MP until his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sifuna has remained one of the party's most vocal leaders questioning the rapprochement between ODM and the government.