How to increase your Fuliza limit - Safaricom explains what really matters

Using Safaricom services alone is not enough to earn a higher Fuliza limit.

Many Safaricom customers have one common question: How can I increase my Fuliza limit? While some believe there are shortcuts or tricks, Safaricom says the answer is much simpler.

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Your Fuliza limit is determined by how you use Safaricom services and how responsibly you repay your debts.

The telecommunications company has now shed more light on the factors that determine whether your limit goes up, while also warning customers against poor repayment habits that could affect their future access to credit.

Your everyday usage matters

According to Safaricom, your Fuliza limit is largely influenced by how actively you use its products and services.

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This includes making M-PESA transactions, purchasing airtime and data bundles, as well as making calls regularly.

The more consistently you use these services, the better your chances of qualifying for a higher Fuliza limit.

The company says the system reviews customer activity over time, meaning occasional use is less likely to have the same impact as regular and consistent usage.

Your limit is also reviewed periodically and can be adjusted upwards or downwards depending on your overall credit profile.

A person using MPESA to pay for services

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Repaying loans on time is just as important

Using Safaricom services alone is not enough to earn a higher Fuliza limit.

Safaricom says it also evaluates your repayment behaviour across its credit products and partner services.

Customers who consistently repay their outstanding balances on time are more likely to receive higher limits.

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On the other hand, late repayments or defaults can negatively affect your credit score and reduce your chances of getting a limit increase.

The company notes that the system automatically flags customers with poor repayment histories, making them less likely to qualify for higher borrowing limits.

Throwing away your SIM card will not erase your debt

Safaricom has also addressed a common misconception among some users who believe discarding a SIM card clears outstanding Fuliza debt.

Fuliza M-Pesa

The company warns that Fuliza obligations are linked to a customer's national ID, not just the SIM card.

This means changing your line or abandoning your SIM does not cancel the debt.

If a customer fails to repay the amount owed, they risk being listed with a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), which could make it difficult to access loans from banks or mobile lenders in the future, subject to the applicable credit reporting rules and lending policies.

How to request a review of your Fuliza limit

Customers who would like their Fuliza limit reviewed do not need to visit a Safaricom shop or contact customer care.

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Safaricom advises users to: Dial *334#

Select Fuliza M-PESA

Choose Refresh My Limit

The option prompts the system to carry out a quick review of your account, although it does not guarantee that your limit will increase.

The final decision still depends on factors such as your usage patterns, repayment history and overall credit assessment.

Beware of fake Fuliza limit offers

Safaricom has repeatedly cautioned customers against fraudsters who claim they can increase Fuliza limits for a fee.

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The company says Fuliza scoring is fully automated and there is no individual or third party that can manually raise a customer's limit.

AI-generated image of a young person using their phone

Customers should avoid paying anyone who promises a higher limit through unofficial channels, as such offers are scams.