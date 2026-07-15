A coffee farmer in an upbeat mood as she tends to a batch of drying coffee in Kenya (Image: Files)

A coffee farmer in an upbeat mood as she tends to a batch of drying coffee in Kenya (Image: Files)

Kenyan Coffee heads to Italy as new export deal opens premium European market

Kenya has officially dispatched its first shipment of premium green coffee beans to Italy, marking a major breakthrough for one of the country's most valuable cash crops. The consignment opens a direct route into one of Europe's biggest coffee markets and signals a broader push to secure better-paying international buyers for Kenyan farmers.

For decades, Kenyan coffee has enjoyed a reputation as some of the finest in the world.

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Yet much of it has been blended with beans from other countries before reaching consumers, leaving many farmers without the premium returns associated with the "Kenyan coffee" brand.

Tuesday's shipment to Italy represents an effort to change that.

Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department for Trade within Kenya's Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Ms. Regina Akoth Ombam makes a speech during the inaugural coffee dispatch to Italy (Image: Files)

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A new route into Europe's coffee capital

The inaugural consignment, comprising the first of 20 containers of premium green coffee beans, left Kenya for Trieste Port in Italy, one of Europe's most important coffee trading hubs.

The shipment was exported by Sumseron Coffee and officially flagged off at Mitchell Cotts Kenya in Nairobi by Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam and Principal Secretary for Cooperatives Patrick Kilemi.

The move opens a direct trade corridor into Italy, Europe's third-largest coffee-consuming market, estimated to be worth about Sh500 billion annually.

Beyond Italy itself, Trieste is widely regarded as one of Europe's principal entry points for green coffee, supplying roasters and coffee businesses across the continent.

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An iconic milestone

The export is about more than moving coffee from one country to another.

It gives Kenyan exporters direct access to buyers willing to pay a premium for high-quality Arabica beans, reducing dependence on traditional trading channels and creating opportunities for stronger branding in international markets.

According to industry stakeholders, the inaugural shipment fetched more than US$9.50 (about Sh1,200) per kilogram, reflecting the strong global demand for Kenya's specialty coffee.

The government hopes such deals will ultimately translate into higher returns for farmers while strengthening Kenya's position in the premium coffee segment.

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Coffee remains one of Kenya's biggest exports

Coffee has long been one of Kenya's leading agricultural exports, supporting hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers, particularly in counties such as Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Embu and Meru.

Although Kenya produces a relatively small share of the world's coffee compared to giants like Brazil and Vietnam, its high-altitude Arabica varieties consistently command premium prices because of their distinctive flavour profile and quality.

The government has set an ambitious target of increasing annual coffee production from about 50,000 tonnes to 150,000 tonnes by 2029, with improved market access expected to play a key role in achieving that goal.

Principal Secretary for Cooperatives Patrick Kilemi speaks during the event to mark the inaugural consignment from Kenya to Italy (Image: Files)

Part of a bigger export strategy

Speaking during the flag-off, Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam described the shipment as evidence of Kenya's continued ability to meet demanding international quality standards.

She said the government is pursuing new export opportunities through trade agreements and market diversification, including the Early Harvest Arrangement with China, while also targeting markets such as Japan, Algeria and Kazakhstan.

At the same time, Kenya is looking to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand coffee exports across Africa.

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The strategy reflects a broader effort to reduce reliance on a handful of traditional export destinations and create more stable markets for Kenyan produce.

Meeting Europe's changing standards

The timing is also significant.

European buyers are increasingly demanding greater traceability and sustainability from coffee-producing countries.

Earlier this year, Kenya successfully prepared its first European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR)-ready coffee shipment, demonstrating that local producers can meet the EU's stricter environmental and traceability requirements.

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Meeting these standards is becoming essential for maintaining access to premium European markets.

The significance to coffee farmers

For coffee growers, today's shipment is less about one container leaving Mombasa and more about what it could unlock.

If Kenya succeeds in building long-term relationships with premium buyers in Italy and the wider European Union, farmers could benefit from stronger prices, more stable demand and greater recognition for Kenyan coffee as a distinct global brand rather than simply another ingredient in international blends.