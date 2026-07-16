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SHA issues new guidelines on healthcare claims for children under alternative care

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 13:39 - 16 July 2026
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An image of a child in hospital
An image of a child in hospital
SHA added that the guidance seeks to promote consistency in claims processing and ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare services for eligible beneficiaries.
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The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued fresh guidance outlining the documents healthcare providers must submit when processing medical claims for children living under alternative care arrangements.

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In a notice dated July 16, the Authority said it had identified inconsistencies in the paperwork accompanying claims for children who are not under the direct care of their biological parents.

According to SHA, the new guidance is intended to standardise the claims process and prevent unnecessary delays in accessing healthcare.

"The Social Health Authority has observed inconsistencies in the documentation submitted in support of claims for children under alternative care arrangements," the notice states.

SHA added that the guidance seeks to promote consistency in claims processing and ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare services for eligible beneficiaries.

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Why SHA has issued the guidance

Alternative care refers to situations where a child is being cared for by someone other than their biological parents.

Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters in Nairobi
Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters in Nairobi

This may include adoptive parents, legal guardians, foster parents, relatives, children's homes or caregivers recognised through court orders or other legal arrangements.

Because each type of care arrangement is governed by different legal requirements, healthcare providers must submit the correct supporting documents when filing claims with SHA.

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Incomplete or incorrect documentation can slow down claim processing, potentially affecting access to medical services.

The Authority has therefore outlined the minimum documents that must accompany claims for each category of alternative care.

Documents required for each care arrangement

Alternative care arrangement

Required document

Adopted children

Certified Adoption Order

Legal guardianship

Deed or Will appointing the guardian, or a Certified Court Guardianship Order

Kinship care

Custody Order or a letter from a Children's Officer confirming the kinship care arrangement

Foster care

Secretary of Children's Services' Foster Care Placement Approval or a relevant Court Order

Charitable Children's Institution (Children's Home)

Court Committal or Care Order together with the Children's Home admission record

Relative placement by court order

Certified Court Order

Parental responsibility arrangements

The relevant legal instrument, such as a Guardianship Order, Residence Order or Fit Person Order

Kafaalah

Certificate of Registration (Form CK10) or Placement Certificate (Form CK9)

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Understanding some of the care arrangements

Some of the categories listed by SHA may be unfamiliar to many Kenyans.

Kinship care refers to situations where a child is raised by relatives, such as grandparents, aunts, uncles or older siblings, usually when the parents are unable to provide care.

Equipment at the National Police Level 4 Hospital in Nairobi

Foster care involves a child being placed with an approved foster parent under the supervision of the State or through a court process.

Legal guardianship gives an individual the legal authority to make important decisions on behalf of a child through a court order or another recognised legal instrument.

SHA also recognises Kafaalah, an Islamic child care arrangement in which a child is placed under the care and protection of another family without creating a legal parent-child relationship through adoption.

Who is affected?

The guidance is primarily directed at contracted healthcare providers responsible for submitting claims to SHA.

However, it is also important for adoptive parents, guardians, foster parents, relatives caring for children and charitable children's institutions to ensure they have the necessary legal documents available when seeking healthcare services.

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SHA issues new guidelines on healthcare claims for children under alternative care