Black is the new indulgence: Dairyland introduces Kenya's first-ever black ice cream

In a world where everyone is trying to fit in, Dairyland is inviting Kenyans to stand out. Introducing BLACKISH – Kenya's first-ever black ice cream.

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Wrapped in an unexpected black hue and infused with a refreshing Peppermint Chocolate flavour, BLACKISH is more than an ice cream. It is an experience. A conversation starter. A statement for individuals who have never been afraid to do things differently.

Launching under Dairyland's new "One of One” campaign, BLACKISH celebrates originality, self-expression, and the confidence to embrace what makes you unique.

The striking black colour immediately captures attention, while the cool peppermint and rich chocolate combination delivers a flavour experience that is both refreshing and indulgent.

The result is an ice cream unlike anything currently available in the Kenyan market. The campaign invites Kenyans to see ice cream differently not just as a treat, but as an expression.

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With Blackish, Dairyland is asking a simple but powerful question: what does it mean to truly stand out?

Today's consumers are constantly seeking experiences that are new, shareable, and memorable.

From fashion and music to food and culture, people are gravitating toward products that challenge convention and spark curiosity.

BLACKISH arrives at the intersection of all three. It is designed as a symbol of boldness, creativity and confidence.

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"BLACKISH was created for people who are unapologetically themselves," said Milan Kabata, Head of Marketing at Dairyland.

"We wanted to create something that breaks expectations and delivers an experience that is as exciting as it is delicious. This is not just about introducing a new flavour. It's about celebrating individuality."

Whether enjoyed with friends, shared on social media, or discovered as a personal treat, BLACKISH is set to become one of the year's most talked-about food experiences.

Its launch also marks an exciting milestone for local innovation, reinforcing Dairyland's commitment to pushing boundaries and creating products that surprise and delight consumers.

For trendsetters, creators, culture-shapers, and anyone who believes ordinary is overrated, BLACKISH offers a simple invitation: Be different. Be unforgettable. Be One of One.

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BLACKISH is now available at selected retail outlets nationwide.