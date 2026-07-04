Cherry Kikin, popular Miraa trader and influencer shows off a bunch of 'Alele' and 'Kisa' varieties (Image: Files)

Cherry Kikin, popular Miraa trader and influencer shows off a bunch of 'Alele' and 'Kisa' varieties (Image: Files)

Inside the new law on Miraa: Meru takes on cartels

Meru County has rolled out a new law aimed at cleaning up the miraa trade, tackling long-standing complaints over pricing and market access, and giving farmers a stronger voice in one of Kenya's most valuable cash crop industries.

In Meru County, the Miraa shrub is much more than a roadside stimulant.

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The crop supports thousands of households, generates billions of shillings annually and remains one of the county's most valuable cash crops.

Yet despite its economic importance, the Miraa industry has faced years of challenges, from fluctuating prices and market disruptions to complaints of exploitation by middlemen and limited bargaining power for farmers.

It is against this backdrop that Meru County introduced the Miraa Promotion Act, 2025, a law designed to streamline the sector, improve oversight and give growers a stronger footing in the market.

Miraa vehicles from Meru-Igembe run into a road block at the Meru - Tharaka Nithi County border point at Keeria as the \miraa Law got enforced on 03rd July 2026 (Image: Files)

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So, why did Meru need a law just for Miraa?

For years, farmers have argued that while demand for Miraa remained strong, they often had little control over how much they earned.

Prices were largely dictated by brokers and traders, with many growers saying they were forced to accept whatever was offered to avoid losses from the highly perishable crop.

The county government says the new law seeks to change that by creating a structured system that regulates everyone involved in the miraa value chain - from the nursery where seedlings are grown to the markets where the crop is sold locally and abroad.

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The broader goal is to make the industry more transparent, organised and competitive while improving returns for farmers.

What's changing under the new law?

One of the biggest changes is that key players in the Miraa business - including farmers, nursery operators, aggregators, transporters, traders, processors and exporters - will now be required to operate within a recognized regulatory framework.

The Act also introduces standards for how Miraa is harvested, handled, packaged, stored and transported.

County officials say these measures are aimed at improving quality, reducing post-harvest losses and strengthening Kenya's competitiveness in export markets.

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Another key focus is market development.

Beyond simply selling fresh Miraa, the county hopes to encourage value addition and attract new markets that could increase the crop's commercial value.

A fresh bunch of the popular 'Kisa' Miraa variety farmed in Igembe and Tigania regions of Meru County (Image: Files)

A renewed push against cartels

Perhaps the most talked-about objective of the law is its attempt to curb the influence of cartels that leaders say have controlled pricing and marketing within the sector for years.

County officials argue that by requiring registration of players and improving oversight across the supply chain, the law will make it harder for unscrupulous traders to manipulate prices or exploit farmers.

Whether these measures succeed, however, will largely depend on enforcement and cooperation from stakeholders across the industry.

Does this matter beyond Meru?

The timing of the legislation is significant.

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Kenya has been working to strengthen regulation of the Miraa sector through national reforms, while also pursuing new export markets after years of disruptions in traditional destinations.

For Meru, whose economy is closely tied to Miraa production, improving the industry's efficiency could translate into higher incomes for thousands of farming families and more stable revenue for businesses that depend on the crop.

The county also hopes that a better-regulated sector will boost investor confidence and create opportunities for innovation in processing, packaging and logistics.

Will the law deliver?

The Miraa Promotion Act marks one of the most comprehensive county-led efforts to organise Kenya's miraa industry.

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Its success, however, will not be measured by the legislation alone. Farmers will be looking for tangible improvements - fairer prices, greater transparency and easier access to markets.

Traders and exporters, on the other hand, will be watching how the new regulations are implemented and whether they create a more predictable business environment without adding unnecessary bureaucracy.

If effectively enforced, the law could reshape how one of Kenya's most valuable cash crops is produced and marketed.