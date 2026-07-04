No political interest is worth your life - PS Omollo warns boda boda riders

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, has warned boda boda operators against allowing themselves to be used by politicians and criminal groups to perpetrate violence, intimidate opponents and disrupt public order.

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Speaking during a consultative meeting with boda boda operators and sector leaders in Vihiga County, Omollo said the government would not tolerate goonism, hooliganism or politically instigated violence, warning that those involved would face legal action.

He noted that while the boda boda sector remains one of Kenya's key economic drivers, the actions of a few rogue individuals have occasionally damaged its reputation through involvement in criminal activities and violence.

Omollo urged riders to reject attempts by politicians and other actors to exploit unemployment among young people by recruiting them to cause chaos, attack rivals or destroy property during political activities.

"No political interest is worth risking your life, your livelihood or your future. If there is a leader you support, support them peacefully. If there is a leader you do not support, continue with your work and your daily activities. Do not allow yourself to be used to commit acts of violence," he said.

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The Principal Secretary said the overwhelming majority of boda boda operators are hardworking, law-abiding citizens who earn an honest living while making a significant contribution to the country's economy.

He described the sector as critical in providing last-mile transport services that connect communities to markets, schools, health facilities and other essential services, making operators important partners in national development.

Omollo called on boda boda leaders to strengthen collaboration with security agencies, chiefs, assistant chiefs, National Government Administrative Officers and local communities to identify and isolate criminal elements attempting to infiltrate the sector.

According to the PS, closer cooperation between operators and security agencies would help address insecurity, prevent crime and safeguard the industry's reputation.

He also commended boda boda operators for supporting security efforts through information sharing and community vigilance, saying their presence across villages and trading centres makes them valuable partners in maintaining public safety.

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The PS further encouraged riders to take advantage of government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods, including registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA), as well as initiatives focused on education, infrastructure development and modernising the boda boda sector.

He highlighted ongoing government efforts to promote electric motorcycles and affordable financing models, saying the measures are intended to lower operating costs and increase riders' earnings.

Omollo said sustainable development can only be achieved in an environment of peace, security and stability, urging Kenyans to reject violence and instead focus on productive activities that improve livelihoods and strengthen communities.