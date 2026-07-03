World Cup 2026: Meet Vozinha, the veteran goalkeeper inspiring Cape Verde's dream

Vozinha (Josimar José Évora Dias) is the veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper and captain of the Cabo Verde national football team (Image: Files)

Vozinha (Josimar José Évora Dias) is the veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper and captain of the Cabo Verde national football team (Image: Files)

He is nicknamed "Grandpa", plays for one of the smallest nations at the World Cup and, at 39, has become one of the tournament's most inspiring figures. Cape Verde captain Vozinha is proving that experience can still be football's greatest weapon.

While the football world debates rising teenage stars and million-dollar transfers, one of the most captivating stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup belongs to a man affectionately known as "Grandpa."

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His real name is Jorge Elídio Barbosa Fonseca, but almost everyone knows him as Vozinha.

At 39, the Cape Verde goalkeeper has become much more than the team's last line of defense.

He is its captain, organiser and emotional heartbeat, leading one of the tournament's biggest surprise packages with the calm of a man who has seen it all.

For a nation of just over half a million people, that kind of leadership is priceless.

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Vozinha, the 40-year-old Cabo Verde keeper managed four iconic first-half saves against Spain on June 15th (Image: Files)

The talisman

Cape Verde have earned admirers at this World Cup for their fearless performances against more established football nations.

Behind much of that success has been Vozinha.

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He is not the type of goalkeeper who grabs attention with theatrical saves or flashy celebrations.

Instead, he excels at the quieter parts of the game - reading danger early, organizing his defense and making the saves that keep belief alive.

In tournament football, those moments often matter more than spectacular highlights.

Organic career growth

Unlike many players at this World Cup, Vozinha's journey to the global stage was anything but glamorous.

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He spent years building his career away from football's biggest spotlight, featuring for clubs in Cape Verde, Angola and Portugal while quietly establishing himself as one of his country's most dependable players.

There were no blockbuster transfers or overnight breakthroughs.

Instead, his career has been defined by consistency, resilience and a refusal to let age dictate ambition.

That steady rise makes his World Cup story all the more remarkable.

Cape Verde goalie and captain Vozinha shares a moment with his mother Ana Candida Evora after she got a last-moment Visa to enable her watch him play in the World Cup 2026 (Image: Files)

Old is gold

Modern football often celebrates youth.

Clubs spend millions searching for the next teenage sensation, while players in their late 30s are usually spoken about as if retirement is just around the corner.

Vozinha offers a different perspective.

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Goalkeepers rely as much on decision-making, positioning and composure as they do on athleticism.

Years of experience have sharpened those qualities, allowing him to anticipate danger before it develops.

When matches become tense, that calmness can spread through an entire team.

The captain!

Every underdog story has a figure who gives the team belief.

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For Cape Verde, that figure is Vozinha.

His leadership extends beyond making saves. He is constantly talking to teammates, organising the backline and keeping heads up when pressure mounts.

Those qualities rarely appear in statistics, but they often shape the outcome of matches.

As Cape Verde continue their World Cup journey, they carry more than the hopes of a small island nation.

They carry the example of a veteran who has shown that perseverance can be just as valuable as raw talent.

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