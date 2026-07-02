Mikel Oyarzabal: The quiet Spanish forward suddenly on every fan's lips!

Mikel Oyarzabal is a star forward for the Spain national team, 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the Round of 32, he scored the opening goal in Spain's victory over Austria in the Round of 32 (Image: Files)

Mikel Oyarzabal is a star forward for the Spain national team, 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the Round of 32, he scored the opening goal in Spain's victory over Austria in the Round of 32 (Image: Files)

While Spain's brightest young stars often dominate the conversation, Mikel Oyarzabal has quietly built a reputation for turning up when the stakes are highest. As his name hogs the spotlight, here's the story of the forward whose biggest moments have come on football's biggest stages.

If you only followed football through social media, you could be forgiven for wondering why Mikel Oyarzabal is suddenly one of the most searched names on Google.

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He isn't the player with the flashy skills reels or the one constantly making headlines off the pitch. Yet every time Spain find themselves in a defining moment, his name has a habit of resurfacing.

That's been the story again during Spain's FIFA World Cup campaign, with fans searching to learn more about the 29-year-old forward who has quietly become one of the country's most dependable players.

For years, Oyarzabal has thrived in the shadows of bigger personalities.

Coaches, teammates and supporters, however, have long known something many casual fans are only beginning to appreciate: when the pressure rises, he rarely goes missing.

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Mikel Oyarzabal became the fastest player in World Cup history to record two goals and an assist in a single match, doing so in just 25 minutes, in the Spain vs Saudi Arabia 4-0 win (Image: Files)

The Basque boy who chose loyalty

Born on April 21, 1997, in Eibar, in Spain's Basque Country, Oyarzabal's rise has been refreshingly uncomplicated.

He joined Real Sociedad's youth academy as a teenager and steadily climbed through the club's ranks before making his senior debut in 2015.

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In an era where Europe's biggest talents often move clubs at the first opportunity, Oyarzabal took a different path.

He stayed put, grew into one of La Liga's most consistent forwards and eventually inherited the captain's armband, becoming the face of one of Spain's most respected clubs.

That loyalty has made him something of a rarity in modern football.

The biggest moments in Spanish football

Oyarzabal has never relied on spectacular tricks to make an impression.

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His game is built on intelligent movement, calm decision-making and an instinct for appearing exactly where his team needs him.

Those qualities have produced some of the defining moments of his career.

He converted the decisive penalty that handed Real Sociedad the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey title, ending the club's 34-year wait for a major trophy.

Four years later, he etched his name into Spanish football history when he scored the late winner against England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final, sealing Spain's record fourth European Championship.

By then, the label of "underrated" no longer seemed to fit. He had become a player trusted precisely because he delivers when the spotlight burns brightest.

Oyarzabal is making his official World Cup tournament debut at 29 years old, quickly becoming one of La Roja's most clinical options (Image: Files)

The major setback

Not every chapter has been straightforward.

In 2022, Oyarzabal suffered a serious knee injury that ruled him out for months and threatened to stall the momentum he had built for club and country.

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Recovery demanded patience more than brilliance, but he returned with the same composure that had defined his career, reclaiming his place for both Real Sociedad and Spain.

It reinforced a quality that statistics rarely capture: resilience.

The sudden spotlight

As Spain chase another major international title, Oyarzabal remains one of coach Luis de la Fuente's most trusted players.

He may not attract the same attention as Spain's emerging generation of stars, but his influence often reveals itself when matches hang in the balance.

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Perhaps that's why his story resonates. In a sport increasingly obsessed with hype, Mikel Oyarzabal has built his reputation the old-fashioned way - through consistency, loyalty and a knack for deciding the games that matter most.

Some footballers become famous long before they become decisive.