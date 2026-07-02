Utahama lini? The employed, 30-yr-old Nairobi professionals still living with parents

Afro Music singer Zippy Okoth performs on March 2010 at the Alliance Française de Nairobi to mark Women's Day (Image: Files)

Afro Music singer Zippy Okoth performs on March 2010 at the Alliance Française de Nairobi to mark Women's Day (Image: Files)

In Nairobi, getting a job no longer guarantees moving out. As rent climbs and the cost of living rises, more young professionals are choosing to stay home - and, quietly challenging old ideas about what adulthood should look like.

There comes a point in almost every young Kenyan's life when someone asks the question.

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"Utahama lini?"

It could be your mum after you've landed your first job. Your aunt during a family gathering. A friend who's just moved into their own apartment.

Or that neighbour who seems to know everyone's business.

A few years ago, the answer was straightforward. Get a job, find a house and start your own life.

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Today, it's not that simple.

Across Nairobi, more young professionals are earning a salary, building careers and even driving their own cars - but they're still living at home.

Some are in their late twenties. Others are well into their thirties. And increasingly, it's not because they have nowhere else to go.

It's because they've done the maths.

An undated image of musicians Arrow Bwoy and H_Art the band hanging out in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

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When did moving out become optional?

For generations, moving out was seen as a milestone of adulthood.

Once you could support yourself, you were expected to establish your own home. It wasn't just about having a roof over your head.

It signalled independence, responsibility and the beginning of a new chapter.

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But life in Nairobi has quietly rewritten that script.

Today's young professionals are entering a city where rent rises faster than salaries, household essentials cost more than ever and furnishing even a modest apartment can wipe out months of savings.

Moving out hasn't lost its appeal. It's simply become more expensive than many imagined.

The salary is fine, the budget isn't

On paper, earning Sh50,000 or Sh60,000 a month sounds like enough to live independently. Then reality checks in.

Rent. Electricity. Water. Internet. Shopping. Transport. Furniture. Gas. The list grows longer before the month even begins.

Many young professionals have realized that staying at home for a few extra years allows them to do something their parents rarely had the luxury of doing - build wealth before taking on the full cost of living alone.

Some are clearing HELB loans. Others are buying land, investing in SACCOs, growing businesses or saving for a home deposit.

For them, moving out isn't being postponed. It's being planned.

Snapshots from the 7th Inter-School Speed Skating Championships held in June 2026 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani (Image: Files)

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Home has become a financial strategy

Living with parents has also taken on a different meaning.

In many homes, adult children contribute to groceries, pay utility bills or help educate younger siblings. They're not simply being looked after - they're part of the household economy.

For parents, having an employed son or daughter at home can ease financial pressure.

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For young professionals, it provides breathing room in a city where one unexpected expense can throw an entire month's budget off balance.

It's a relationship that, for many families, works both ways.

It comes at a price

Even so, independence offers lessons that are difficult to learn while living under someone else's roof.

Living alone teaches discipline, budgeting and self-reliance in ways that no financial advice ever can.

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And then there's the small stuff every grown-up still living at home knows all too well.

"Utafika saa ngapi?"

"Mbona hujakula?"

"Kesho unaenda kazi saa ngapi?"

They're ordinary questions, but they serve as constant reminders that no matter how old you are, home still comes with house rules.

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For some, that's comforting. For others, it's exactly why they're saving for their own place.

New age adult'ing

The biggest change isn't that young Nairobians no longer want to move out. It's that they're no longer rushing to do it just because society expects them to.

Adulthood today is increasingly defined by financial stability rather than a change of address.

Owning investments, supporting family, building a business or saving towards a home may matter more than paying rent simply to prove you've left the nest.

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Which brings us back to that familiar question.