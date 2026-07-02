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Phased reopening: Utumishi Girls Academy resumes learning after deadly fire

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 17:43 - 02 July 2026
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The funeral procession for sixteen girls who perished in the Utumishi Girls fire tragedy in May 2026 (Image: Files)
The reopening comes a day after eight minors accused in connection with the deaths of the 16 students were arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.
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Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil has begun a phased reopening following the deadly dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students on May 28 this year.

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The reopening comes a day after eight minors accused in connection with the deaths of the 16 students were arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, an 8-hour meeting between parents, school officials, and education authorities approved the reopening.

Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil
Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil
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The meeting focused on immediate and long-term measures to decongest dormitories, improve safety standards, and ensure adequate water supply for learners.

Form Four students reported back to school today, while Grade 10 learners are scheduled to resume classes on Monday. Form Three students are expected to return on Thursday next week, completing the phased reopening.

Utumishi opens a month after the deadly tragedy which destroyed one of the school’s largest dormitories, leaving the institution grappling with accommodation challenges.

The school has also implemented measures to facilitate the resumption of learning, including the construction of temporary dormitories capable of accommodating at least 200 students.

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Upon arrival and registration, students and their parents or guardians received psychosocial support to help them cope with the trauma of losing their fellow learners in the tragic inferno.

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