New minimum wage: How much it now costs to hire a guard or house help

The adjustments trace back to a multi-sectoral review process involving the tripartite framework of the government, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K), and the FKE.

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has officially called upon all employers to fully implement the revised statutory minimum wage guidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Employees of ABS-CBN work in the editing booth at the station headquarters in Manila on May 6, 2020 before it was forced to shut down

Following structural adjustments and the operationalization of the regional Wages Councils, the new mandate sets a firm financial floor aimed at protecting the country's most vulnerable workforce from the biting cost of living.

Under the updated regulatory frameworks, the baseline cost of domestic and security services in major urban centers has shifted dramatically:

Domestic Managers (House Helps): Monthly minimum salary is now pegged at Sh 18,047.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Night Watchmen (Security Guards): Monthly minimum salary is now set at Sh 20,133.

The adjustments trace back to a multi-sectoral review process involving the tripartite framework of the government, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K), and the FKE.

While labor unions initially pushed for steep double-digit hikes to combat inflation, a balanced threshold was reached via the gazetted Regulation of Wages Orders.

According to FKE, these figures represent the absolute statutory minimum legal limit an employer can pay a full-time worker within these specified cadres in urban zones like Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Important Legal Distinction: FKE has clarified that this government-directed adjustment applies strictly to statutory minimum wages and is not a blanket mandate to raise the salaries of employees already earning above these thresholds.

Higher-tier salaries remain subject to existing individual employment contracts, productivity metrics, and collective bargaining agreements (CBAs).

For the average middle-class family relying on domestic support, this directive creates an immediate financial balancing act.

While labor rights activists celebrate the move as a long-overdue victory for dignified work, economic analysts warn that high compliance enforcement without corresponding tax relief could trigger unintended consequences such as a rise in informal, part-time arrangements or a reduction in overall employment numbers within the domestic sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the law remains clear: failing to adhere to the gazetted minimum guidelines places an employer at risk of heavy labor disputes and statutory penalties.