Activist Bob Njagi at Kajiado Law Courts to answer to charges of treason (Image: Files)

Activist Bob Njagi at Kajiado Law Courts to answer to charges of treason (Image: Files)

Bob Njagi : How a human rights activist became one of Kenya's most recognizable protest voices

The human rights activist, who has become one of the most recognisable faces of Kenya's recent protest movement, was released after a Kajiado court ruled prosecutors had failed to establish a case against him.

For many Kenyans, Bob Njagi first became a familiar name long before he walked into a courtroom this week.

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He was one of the faces that emerged during the recent wave of civic activism, speaking out on governance, accountability and human rights at a time when public demonstrations were reshaping Kenya's political conversation.

On Thursday, the activist was back in the headlines for a different reason after a court dismissed a treason case against him, paving the way for his release.

The Kajiado Law Courts struck out the case after finding that prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charges against him.

Activist Bob Njagi alongside his defense team led by Hon. Babu Owino outside Kajiado Law Courts after the treason charges were dismissed (Image: Files)

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Court dismisses case

In a ruling delivered by the Principal Magistrate, the court closed the file, holding that investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had not established a case that could proceed.

Njagi had been charged with treason following his arrest in Kajiado County on June 24, over allegations linked to the June 25 Gen Z anniversary protests.

Investigators claimed that a video shared on his social media platforms encouraged demonstrations that could result in the destruction of property.

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Following Thursday's ruling, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who was part of Njagi's legal team alongside Siaya Governor James Orengo, Senator Dan Maanzo and advocate Erick Ngunjiri, welcomed the decision.

He urged investigators to ensure they have sufficient evidence before preferring criminal charges against suspects.

Senior Counsel James Orengo shares a light moment with Hon. Babu Owino at the Kajiado Law Court during Bob Njagi's case (Image: Files)

Who is Bob Njagi?

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Njagi is a human rights activist and one of the leading figures behind the Free Kenya Movement, a civic organisation that has become increasingly visible during recent protests and campaigns calling for government accountability.

His profile grew significantly during the Gen Z-led demonstrations, where he emerged as one of the outspoken activists advocating for constitutional rights, civic participation and reforms.

Beyond street protests, Njagi has frequently used social media and public forums to comment on governance, police conduct and civil liberties, making him one of the more recognisable activist voices in the country.

A familiar face in recent activism

This is not the first time Njagi's name has dominated national headlines.

Over the past two years, he has featured prominently in public conversations surrounding the treatment of activists, allegations of enforced disappearances and the protection of constitutional freedoms.

Those events elevated his profile beyond activist circles, turning him into one of the better-known faces of Kenya's growing civic movement.

Thursday's ruling now brings to an end the latest legal battle against him, with the court finding that the prosecution had failed to lay a sufficient basis for the case to proceed.