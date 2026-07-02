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List of roads with 50km/h Speed Limit and Cameras in Kenya: Full list

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 17:17 - 02 July 2026
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Thika Super Highway in Nairobi.
Thika Super Highway in Nairobi.
Motorists traveling along the Central Kenya corridor are under speed enforcement while moving between major towns and trading centers.
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Under the deployment plan, NTSA was expected to deploy 700 stationary cameras and 300 mobile speed enforcement cameras in collaboration with KCB Bank Limited and Pesa Print Consortium. 

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On February 24, NTSA announced plans to deploy over 1,000 smart traffic cameras across Kenyan highways and accident-prone zones.

A busy section of the Thika Super Highway near General Service Unit Headquarters (Image: Files)
A busy section of the Thika Super Highway near General Service Unit Headquarters (Image: Files)

Kenyan motorists and drivers traveling through major towns and urban centers could face instant penalties for speeding, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The Authority further clarified that the deployment of smart traffic cameras was a road safety service under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

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“The NTSA, in collaboration with KCB Bank Limited (“KCB Ltd”) & Pesa-Print Consortium, seeks to implement this project designed as an integrated road safety service under a Public-Private Partnership ,” part of the NTSA notice dated February 24 read. 

Following the deployment of the smart traffic cameras, areas with restricted speed limits, including Thika Road and Kenol, are among areas with a restricted speed limit of 50 km/hr in the country.

In addition, the authorities have emphasized that motorists must slow down when entering built-up areas regardless of the speed limit on the preceding highway section.

Motorists are likely to encounter speed enforcement in several major urban and built-up areas, including Kenol Town, according to the NTSA.

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Further, Makuyu Township has reportedly recorded mobile speed cameras and roadside monitoring with the speed limit of 50km/hr.

Similarly, Sagana Town and the Sagana Bridge area have set digital cameras that monitor speeding in the area.

In addition, Karatina Town is another key urban area where speed checks are common, with the NTSA advising that drivers and transport users should reduce speed before entering the town center.

The Makenji area is also designated as a 50 km/h urban speed zone.Other monitored points by the NTSA with set cameras along the road network include the Montezuma Funeral Home area, Grace Chapel area, and OtoGas Station area.

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Additionally, motorists entering CBD access points should observe the 50 km/h urban speed limit according to NTSA. Red Hill Road and Lang’ata Road areas also have signposted 50 km/h limits.

Authorities have identified the 50 km/hr limit zone due to the high volume of pedestrians, traders, public service vehicles, and motorists who use the routes

Artistic impression of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway.
Artistic impression of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway.

Motorists traveling along the Central Kenya corridor are under speed enforcement while moving between major towns and trading centers.

Along the Central Kenya corridor, motorists in several towns, including Thika, Kenol, Makuyu, Sagana, and Karatina, are subjected to a 50 km/hr NTSA speed limit.

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