An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office

An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office

Is your car older than 4 years? Prepare to pay this amount to NTSA annually or risk massive fines

Under the rules, every vehicle more than four years old from its date of manufacture will undergo an inspection test once every year. This will apply to private and public vehicles, government vehicles, and commercial vehicles with tractors, golf carts, motorised pedal cycles and all-terrain vehicles exempted

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out sweeping new regulations to enhance road safety and digitize traffic management in Kenya.

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Key changes include a modernized instant fine system, mandatory inspections for private vehicles, and the phase-out of old physical logbooks

On Friday 15 of May, the Ministry of Roads and Transport had presented four new transport and road safety regulations before the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, for post publication scrutiny and subsequent approval.

Which was aimed at improving road safety through inspection of vehicles to ensure vehicle worthiness, providing a regulatory framework for the operation of commercial vehicles and school transport vehicles and curbing drunk driving.

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Under the rules, every vehicle more than four years old from its date of manufacture will undergo an inspection test once every year.

This will apply to private and public vehicles, government vehicles, and commercial vehicles with tractors, golf carts, motorised pedal cycles and all-terrain vehicles exempted.

The regulations are expected to affect thousands of Kenyan motorists, given that most vehicles on local roads are imported used cars older than four years.

Besides the new inspection requirements, NTSA has published a new fee structure for all vehicle classes, with motorists required to pay for inspection bookings.

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Owners of vehicles below 3,000cc will pay a booking fee of Ksh1,000 to NTSA and an inspection fee of up to Ksh1,000 charged by the inspection centre.

On the other hand, motorcycle and three-wheeler owners will pay a Ksh200 booking fee and a maximum inspection fee of Ksh300, totalling to Ksh500.

The regulations further provide for the licensing of privately operated vehicle testing centres, allowing them to conduct inspections alongside government facilities.

A vehicle that successfully passes inspection will be issued with an inspection report and an inspection sticker, which must be displayed on the vehicle.

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Vehicles that fail the inspection will receive a defect report identifying faults that must be rectified before a fresh inspection can be conducted.

Under the new rules, motorists will not be allowed to operate vehicles on public roads without a valid inspection sticker.

The regulations also requires the inspection for vehicles that have undergone modifications including vehicles that have undergone engine changes and also vehicles undergoing registration and those that have been involved in accidents

Additionally, NTSA has introduced a new framework for handling salvage vehicles, requiring severely damaged vehicles to be inspected before they are allowed back on the road.

Motorists whose vehicles fail inspection will be granted a free re-inspection if they return to the same inspection centre within 14 days after repairing the identified defects.

Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre

Those found operating vehicles using fake or invalid inspection stickers or in violation of the regulations, risk being fined up to Sh 20,000, imprisonment for up to six months or worse enough both penalties will apply.

The inspection changes are part of the government's efforts to improve road safety by ensuring that vehicles operating on Kenyan roads meet the required mechanical and safety standards.

Speaking before the Committee in May, CS Chirchir emphasized the importance of the Regulations in ensuring road safety and good driver behavior, noting that road incidents and accidents contribute negatively to the country’s economic and social growth.

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The Cabinet Secretary also noted that the regulations were developed following public participation conducted across all 47 counties and are intended to reduce road accidents, fatalities and injuries while improving efficiency and accountability in the transport sector.