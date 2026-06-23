The Kenya Navy Special Boat Unit (SBU) is an elite maritime commando force responsible for high-seas interceptions, anti-piracy operations, and counter-terrorism. (Image: Files)

The Kenya Navy Special Boat Unit (SBU) is an elite maritime commando force responsible for high-seas interceptions, anti-piracy operations, and counter-terrorism. (Image: Files)

The Special Boat Unit: Meet the Kenya Navy Commandos trained to stop pirates at sea

From anti-piracy missions to high-risk sea interdictions, the Kenya Navy's Special Boat Unit carries out some of the military's most demanding assignments away from the public eye.

When Kenyans talk about elite military units, names such as the Recce Squad and Kenya Defence Forces Special Forces often dominate the conversation.

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Yet beyond the spotlight exists another highly specialized unit whose operations take place far from city streets and public attention.

The Kenya Navy's Special Boat Unit (SBU) is one of the country's most elite maritime forces, trained to conduct high-risk missions at sea, intercept suspicious vessels and help safeguard Kenya's coastline against emerging threats.

Established in 2010, the unit was created to strengthen Kenya's maritime security capabilities at a time when piracy in the Indian Ocean had become a major regional concern.

Today, the SBU remains one of the military's least-known but most important special operations units.

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Members of the elite SBU team conducting training drills at a naval base in Mombasa (Image: KDF website)

Kenya's elite force hiding in plain sight

Unlike conventional naval personnel who operate larger warships, SBU operators specialize in missions that require speed, precision and flexibility.

Their weapon of choice is not a massive naval vessel, but smaller, highly manoeuvrable boats capable of operating in shallow waters, narrow channels and coastal areas where larger ships cannot easily reach.

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These operators are trained to board vessels at sea, conduct maritime interdictions, gather intelligence and support search-and-rescue operations.

In practical terms, if authorities suspect a vessel is involved in smuggling, piracy or other illegal activities within Kenya's waters, the Special Boat Unit could be among the first teams deployed.

Why Kenya created a special unit to fight pirates

The birth of the Special Boat Unit can be traced to a period when piracy off the coast of Somalia was making international headlines.

Commercial ships sailing through the Indian Ocean faced increasing threats from armed pirates, prompting governments across the region to rethink maritime security.

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Kenya responded by investing in a force specifically trained to counter threats at sea.

With support from the United States Navy's Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC), the Kenya Navy developed a specialized capability designed to respond rapidly to maritime threats and conduct complex operations in coastal waters.

Fresh graduands of the elite SBU team celebrate victory with push ups at a recent pass out ceremony (Image: Facebook)

The tough training behind the SBU badge

Joining the unit is not as simple as volunteering.

Candidates undergo demanding training designed to prepare them for the realities of maritime operations, where conditions can change within minutes and mistakes can have serious consequences.

Training includes navigation, weapons handling, surveillance, combat medicine, communications, ship-boarding procedures and search-and-rescue operations.

The goal is to produce operators capable of functioning effectively in challenging maritime environments, often under intense pressure.

From the Kenyan coast to international missions

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The Special Boat Unit's work extends beyond routine patrols along Kenya's coastline.

Its operators regularly participate in multinational exercises aimed at strengthening cooperation between regional and international naval forces.

These exercises expose personnel to different operational environments while helping improve coordination in tackling shared threats such as piracy, illegal trafficking and maritime terrorism.