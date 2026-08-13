Recruits take their vow of allegiance during their pass out ceremony at Recruit Training School, Eldoret on 13th August 2026 -presided by C-in-C President William Ruto (Image: KDF)

Recruits take their vow of allegiance during their pass out ceremony at Recruit Training School, Eldoret on 13th August 2026 -presided by C-in-C President William Ruto (Image: KDF)

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Military discipline: How KDF training turns naive civilians into hard-core soldiers

Military discipline is the system that binds a military force together, from punctuality and drill to obedience, leadership, lawful conduct and responsibility for others. In Kenya, its traditions are rooted partly in the British military system inherited at independence, but decades of Kenyan experience and reform have reshaped what that discipline means today.

A civilian can decide to ignore an alarm, arrive late, change plans halfway through a task or simply walk away from an unpleasant situation.

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A soldier cannot operate on those terms.

That is the central change military training is designed to produce:

Turning individual behaviour into predictable, controlled performance within a chain of command.

In the Kenya Defence Forces, discipline is not merely a training-room concept.

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The KDF Act makes disobedience of a lawful order, failure to perform military duties, insubordination and conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline offences under military law.

At the same time, the law also criminalises issuing a manifestly unlawful order.

That distinction tells us something important about military discipline: it is not supposed to mean blind obedience.

An undated image of veteran soldier Njenge Jeff posing with a mortar gun at a field session during their basic training in Nginyang, Baringo County (Image: Files)

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The British inheritance

The structure did not begin with the KDF.

The Kenya Army traces its origins to the King's African Rifles (KAR), the colonial military formation from which the post-independence Kenya Army developed.

The Ministry of Defence describes the present-day Army's origins in the KAR, while historical scholarship notes that independent East African armies inherited structures based heavily on British models, including command systems, training practices and institutional traditions.

The inheritance was complicated.

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The colonial military had been created to serve British imperial interests, not an independent Kenyan state.

After 1963, Kenya had to turn that inherited institution into a national defence force.

The transition was not frictionless.

The 1964 Lanet mutiny, involving African soldiers demanding changes including greater Africanisation of the military's senior ranks and better treatment, exposed some of the tensions inside the inherited system.

Yet many institutional traditions survived.

Military drill, rank structure, formal ceremonies, command language, unit identity and the emphasis on "good order" remain recognisably rooted in that British inheritance, even as the KDF has developed its own professional identity.

A typical warm-down routine after an intensive physical training session for recruits at RTS, Eldoret (Image: Files)

Why the small things become serious

Military discipline starts with details that appear insignificant outside the military.

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Timings. Uniform. Equipment. Formation. Reporting procedures.

How an instruction is received and executed.

The reason is operational rather than ceremonial.

A military organisation may have thousands of people spread across different units, locations and specialties.

They need to operate according to common procedures without constantly negotiating what each person thinks should happen.

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The KDF General Regulations give commanders authority to issue standing, routine and special orders concerning discipline, organisation, duties, inspections and command.

Repetition therefore has a purpose: it reduces hesitation and makes expected behaviour automatic.

From individual to unit

A recruit is also learning that military performance is collective.

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A soldier who fails to maintain equipment can compromise a colleague.

A person who misses an assigned duty can leave a gap in a larger operation.

Someone who disregards a procedure can create risks for an entire team.

That is why discipline is tied to trust.

The Defence Forces Code of Conduct places responsibility on commanders not only for discipline, but also for the training, security, health, welfare, morale and general efficiency of personnel under their command.

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It also requires service members to obey lawful orders and support superiors in maintaining order and discipline.

A Kenya Navy platoon matches past in perfect formation during a previous pass-out parade at RTS, Eldoret (Image: Files)

Hard training is not the whole point

Physical hardship is one part of military training, but discipline is ultimately about what a recruit does when physical and mental pressure are competing with the requirement to perform.

Can the person continue following procedure when exhausted?

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Can they control anger or fear?

Can they take correction without abandoning the task?

Can they execute their role while relying on others to execute theirs?

That is why military discipline is closely linked to resilience and professional judgement rather than physical toughness alone.

Discipline has limits too

Perhaps the least understood part is that a disciplined force must also know what not to obey.

Kenya's Defence Forces Act expressly makes issuing a manifestly unlawful order an offence.

It also protects members of the Defence Forces' constitutional rights, subject to specific limitations necessary for military service, national security and good order.

That legal boundary separates professional military discipline from simple authoritarianism.

The finished soldier is therefore not merely someone who can take orders.

It is someone trained to understand authority, responsibility, procedure, consequences and collective duty - and to operate within those boundaries when circumstances are least forgiving.