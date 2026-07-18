President and Commander-in-Chief inspects a Guard of Honor during the 2025 Jamhuri Day celebrations (Image: Files)

President and Commander-in-Chief inspects a Guard of Honor during the 2025 Jamhuri Day celebrations (Image: Files)

KDF Mortgage Scheme Explained: What Kenya's new military home loan means for soldiers

For many soldiers, home ownership has often been something to think about after years of service. Kenya's new KDF Mortgage Scheme aims to change that, offering military personnel affordable financing to buy, build or improve homes at a concessional interest rate. Here's what the program means and how it works.

A soldier's workplace is rarely permanent.

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From one barracks to another, one deployment to the next, many Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel spend years living in service accommodation.

While those houses meet immediate needs, owning a home has remained out of reach for many because of the high cost of commercial mortgages.

The newly launched KDF Mortgage Scheme is designed to bridge that gap by making home ownership more affordable for serving military personnel.

The program is a partnership between the Ministry of Defence, the Civil Servants Housing Scheme Fund, the Affordable Housing Board and KCB Bank Kenya.

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KDF soldiers at an intensive training program in Isiolo ahead of their planned deployment to Somalia, where they will serve under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) (Image: Files)

How does the mortgage?

The biggest attraction is the cost.

Under the scheme, eligible KDF personnel can access mortgage financing at about 4% interest, significantly lower than prevailing commercial mortgage rates in Kenya.

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The loans are repayable over a period of up to 20 years, making monthly repayments more manageable for military families.

What can the loan finance?

The scheme goes beyond buying a completed house.

Eligible personnel can use the mortgage to:

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Purchase an existing home.

Buy land and build a house.

Construct a home from the ground up.

Improve or renovate an existing house.

Refinance an existing mortgage or transfer a home loan from another lender.

Purchase units under the government's Affordable Housing Program.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers officially move into newly commissioned modern housing units at Roy Sambu Military Camp in March 2026 (Image: Files)

Who stands to benefit?

The program targets more than 50,000 active KDF personnel, giving them a structured pathway to home ownership while they are still in service rather than waiting until retirement.

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The financing framework also includes Shariah-compliant mortgage products to cater for personnel seeking Islamic financing options.

The significance

Beyond housing, the government views the programme as part of a broader welfare strategy.

Military leaders say access to decent housing improves family stability, financial security and the overall wellbeing of service members.

They argue that reducing uncertainty about life after service allows personnel to focus more effectively on their national security responsibilities.

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The KDF Mortgage Scheme is more than a new financial product. It marks a shift in how military welfare is being approached - from providing temporary accommodation in barracks to supporting long-term wealth creation through home ownership.

For thousands of soldiers, the program could make the difference between spending years renting after service and retiring into a home of their own.