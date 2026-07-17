Kenya's top Golf Clubs: Membership fees and costs explained (2026 guide)

Muthaiga Golf Club is a prestigious private country club and championship golf course located along Kiambu Road on the edge of the Karura Forest in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

Muthaiga Golf Club is a prestigious private country club and championship golf course located along Kiambu Road on the edge of the Karura Forest in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

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The price of membership in Kenya varies widely, from a few hundred thousand shillings to well over a million depending on the club. Beyond the entrance fee, members also pay annual subscriptions and other charges - but what you get in return is often much more than access to a golf course.

Golf clubs have long been associated with exclusivity, but in reality, many are actively recruiting new members.

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What often surprises first-time applicants is not just the application process - but the cost.

Most clubs require a one-time entrance fee, followed by annual subscriptions and, in some cases, monthly levies or charges for specific facilities.

The exact amount depends on the club, your age, and the membership category you choose.

Here's a look at what it currently costs to join some of Kenya's best-known golf clubs.

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Karen Country Club is a premier, family-oriented private member's club founded in 1937, located along Karen Road in Nairobi (Image: Files)

Nairobi Club

One of Kenya's oldest private members' clubs, Nairobi Club offers golf alongside tennis, squash, swimming, accommodation and extensive social facilities.

As of 2026, the club lists:

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Entrance fee: Sh465,000

Annual subscription: Sh31,500

Applicants must also be proposed and seconded by existing members before undergoing the club's admission process.

Karen Country Club

Widely regarded as one of Africa's premier golf destinations, Karen Country Club combines an 18-hole championship course with restaurants, a gym, tennis courts, swimming facilities and family recreation.

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Membership is by application and balloting, with applicants requiring a proposer and seconder.

Entrance fees and subscriptions are provided by the club during the application process rather than being published openly.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club

Founded in 1906, Royal Nairobi Golf Club is Kenya's oldest golf club and one of its most prestigious.

Besides its championship course, members enjoy restaurants, tennis courts, squash facilities, a swimming pool and social events throughout the year.

Membership fees are available directly from the club upon application and vary depending on the membership category.

Muthaiga Golf Club

Often referred to as the "Home of Golf" in Kenya, Muthaiga Golf Club has hosted numerous international tournaments and remains one of the country's most sought-after memberships.

Applications are considered through a traditional member nomination and approval process, with joining fees and subscriptions issued to prospective applicants during the membership process.

Sigona Golf Club

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Located along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, Sigona Golf Club offers members an 18-hole golf course together with accommodation, dining, conference facilities and recreational amenities.

Like many established clubs, membership costs depend on category and are shared with applicants during the admission process.

A swimming pool at Limuru Country Club, celebrated for having one of the most scenic and challenging 18-hole championship golf courses in Kenya (Image: Files)

Limuru Country Club

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Limuru Country Club is popular for its scenic highland course and strong family-oriented community.

In addition to golf, members have access to tennis courts, restaurants, accommodation and various social activities.

Membership fees vary depending on age and category.

VetLab Sports Club

VetLab has become particularly attractive to younger professionals looking for an active sporting environment.

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Beyond golf, members enjoy tennis, squash, swimming, fitness facilities and a busy social calendar.

Different membership packages are available depending on age and applicant status.

Why don't many clubs publish their fees?

Unlike commercial gyms or hotels, many private members' clubs prefer to discuss fees directly with prospective members.

The reason is simple: membership isn't purely transactional.

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Applicants first need to satisfy the club's admission requirements before receiving formal membership offers. Fees may also change depending on membership categories such as:

Full membership

Young professional membership

Corporate membership

Country membership

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Overseas membership

Family membership

Some clubs also offer discounted rates for younger applicants to encourage new generations to take up golf.

An undated image of the Karen Country Club, a family oriented club founded in 1937 and prides itself in being one of the oldest golf clubs in Kenya (Image: Files)

The cost goes beyond the membership fee

Joining a golf club involves more than paying the entrance fee.

Members should also budget for:

Annual subscriptions

Golf handicap registration

Golf equipment

Competition entry fees

Caddie fees (where applicable)

Food and beverage spending

Guest charges when entertaining visitors

For active golfers, these ongoing costs often exceed the initial joining fee over time.

Is it worth the money?

For many members, the biggest value isn't the golf.

Private clubs have increasingly become places where business relationships are built, families spend weekends together, professionals network and communities form around shared interests.

Access to restaurants, fitness facilities, children's activities, accommodation and reciprocal arrangements with partner clubs locally and internationally means many members view their subscriptions as a lifestyle investment rather than simply paying to play golf.

In a nutshell ....

Membership costs vary significantly across Kenya's leading golf clubs, and the cheapest option isn't always the best fit.