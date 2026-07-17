Kenya's top Golf Clubs: Membership fees and costs explained (2026 guide)
Golf clubs have long been associated with exclusivity, but in reality, many are actively recruiting new members.
What often surprises first-time applicants is not just the application process - but the cost.
Most clubs require a one-time entrance fee, followed by annual subscriptions and, in some cases, monthly levies or charges for specific facilities.
The exact amount depends on the club, your age, and the membership category you choose.
Here's a look at what it currently costs to join some of Kenya's best-known golf clubs.
Nairobi Club
One of Kenya's oldest private members' clubs, Nairobi Club offers golf alongside tennis, squash, swimming, accommodation and extensive social facilities.
As of 2026, the club lists:
Entrance fee: Sh465,000
Annual subscription: Sh31,500
Applicants must also be proposed and seconded by existing members before undergoing the club's admission process.
Karen Country Club
Widely regarded as one of Africa's premier golf destinations, Karen Country Club combines an 18-hole championship course with restaurants, a gym, tennis courts, swimming facilities and family recreation.
Membership is by application and balloting, with applicants requiring a proposer and seconder.
Entrance fees and subscriptions are provided by the club during the application process rather than being published openly.
Royal Nairobi Golf Club
Founded in 1906, Royal Nairobi Golf Club is Kenya's oldest golf club and one of its most prestigious.
Besides its championship course, members enjoy restaurants, tennis courts, squash facilities, a swimming pool and social events throughout the year.
Membership fees are available directly from the club upon application and vary depending on the membership category.
Muthaiga Golf Club
Often referred to as the "Home of Golf" in Kenya, Muthaiga Golf Club has hosted numerous international tournaments and remains one of the country's most sought-after memberships.
Applications are considered through a traditional member nomination and approval process, with joining fees and subscriptions issued to prospective applicants during the membership process.
Sigona Golf Club
Located along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, Sigona Golf Club offers members an 18-hole golf course together with accommodation, dining, conference facilities and recreational amenities.
Like many established clubs, membership costs depend on category and are shared with applicants during the admission process.
Limuru Country Club
Limuru Country Club is popular for its scenic highland course and strong family-oriented community.
In addition to golf, members have access to tennis courts, restaurants, accommodation and various social activities.
Membership fees vary depending on age and category.
VetLab Sports Club
VetLab has become particularly attractive to younger professionals looking for an active sporting environment.
Beyond golf, members enjoy tennis, squash, swimming, fitness facilities and a busy social calendar.
Different membership packages are available depending on age and applicant status.
Why don't many clubs publish their fees?
Unlike commercial gyms or hotels, many private members' clubs prefer to discuss fees directly with prospective members.
The reason is simple: membership isn't purely transactional.
Applicants first need to satisfy the club's admission requirements before receiving formal membership offers. Fees may also change depending on membership categories such as:
Full membership
Young professional membership
Corporate membership
Country membership
Overseas membership
Family membership
Some clubs also offer discounted rates for younger applicants to encourage new generations to take up golf.
The cost goes beyond the membership fee
Joining a golf club involves more than paying the entrance fee.
Members should also budget for:
Annual subscriptions
Golf handicap registration
Golf equipment
Competition entry fees
Caddie fees (where applicable)
Food and beverage spending
Guest charges when entertaining visitors
For active golfers, these ongoing costs often exceed the initial joining fee over time.
Is it worth the money?
For many members, the biggest value isn't the golf.
Private clubs have increasingly become places where business relationships are built, families spend weekends together, professionals network and communities form around shared interests.
Access to restaurants, fitness facilities, children's activities, accommodation and reciprocal arrangements with partner clubs locally and internationally means many members view their subscriptions as a lifestyle investment rather than simply paying to play golf.
In a nutshell ....
Membership costs vary significantly across Kenya's leading golf clubs, and the cheapest option isn't always the best fit.
Prospective members should look beyond the entrance fee and consider the club's culture, facilities, location and networking opportunities before applying.
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