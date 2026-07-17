An undated image of the Karen Country Club, a family oriented club founded in 1937 and prides itself in being one of the oldest golf clubs in Kenya (Image: Files)

An undated image of the Karen Country Club, a family oriented club founded in 1937 and prides itself in being one of the oldest golf clubs in Kenya (Image: Files)

How to join a Private Members' Club in Kenya: Everything you need to know

For many Kenyans, private members' clubs remain one of the country's biggest mysteries. Are they only for millionaires? Do you have to know someone? Can anyone join? Well, becoming a member still involves one of the most unique application processes you'll ever encounter.

Walk past the gates of Nairobi Club, Karen Country Club or Royal Nairobi Golf Club on any given weekend and it's easy to imagine they're reserved for CEOs, politicians and old money.

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The reality is slightly different.

Most of Kenya's private members' clubs are open to new applicants. The catch is that they don't operate like ordinary businesses.

You don't simply fill out a form, pay a fee and receive a membership card.

Instead, you enter a process built on tradition, reputation and community - one that has remained largely unchanged for decades.

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Nairobi Club grounds, membership only private club offers its members and their guests high quality service in the restaurant, accommodation and sporting sectors (Image: Files)

What exactly is a private members' club?

A private members' club is exactly what the name suggests: a club owned by its members rather than the public.

Unlike hotels or public sports facilities, these clubs are designed around long-term membership.

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They typically offer golf courses, restaurants, bars, swimming pools, gyms, tennis and squash courts, meeting rooms, accommodation and family recreation facilities.

Many also host business networking events, social gatherings and sporting competitions throughout the year.

While golf is often the biggest attraction, membership today extends far beyond the sport.

Can anyone become a member?

In principle, yes.

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Most clubs accept applications from professionals, entrepreneurs, retirees and families who meet their membership criteria and are approved through the club's admission process.

The biggest misconception is that membership is only by invitation.

In reality, most clubs actively recruit new members. The difference is that applicants must first satisfy the club's vetting requirements before they can be admitted.

Why do you need a proposer and a seconder?

This is where many first-time applicants get confused.

Traditional clubs usually require every applicant to be introduced by two existing members - a proposer and a seconder.

These members don't simply sign a form.

They are effectively telling the club:

"We know this person, we believe they will fit into the club, and we are willing to stand behind their application."

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For example, both Nairobi Club and Karen Country Club require proposers and seconders to have been full members in good standing for at least three years.

They must also submit confidential reports about the applicant before the membership application proceeds.

What is balloting?

After an application is submitted, it doesn't automatically become a membership.

Many traditional clubs still use a process known as balloting.

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During balloting, a committee reviews the applicant's documents, references and recommendations before deciding whether to admit them.

Applicants may also be introduced to members of the committee as part of the process.

The aim is not simply to assess financial ability, but also whether the applicant is likely to contribute positively to the club's culture and community.

Nyali Golf & Country Club, located just north of Mombasa on Kenya's scenic coast, is a premier 18-hole championship course rich in tradition and coastal charm (Image: Files)

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What documents are normally required?

Although requirements vary from one club to another, applicants are commonly asked to provide:

A completed membership application form

A copy of their national ID or passport

Passport-size photographs

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A detailed curriculum vitae (CV)

Letters from their proposer and seconder

Supporting personal information requested by the club.

Some clubs may also conduct interviews before making a final decision.

Is membership only about golf?

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Not anymore.

Modern private clubs increasingly position themselves as lifestyle and networking spaces rather than purely sporting institutions.

A typical membership can include access to restaurants, wellness facilities, swimming pools, tennis courts, children's activities, accommodation, conference facilities and member-only social events.

Many clubs also have reciprocal agreements allowing members to visit partner clubs in Kenya and abroad under specific conditions.

For many members, golf is simply one part of a much broader social and professional community.

How much does membership cost?

The answer depends entirely on the club. Some clubs charge six-figure entrance fees, while others are considerably more affordable.

Members are generally required to pay a one-off joining fee followed by annual or monthly subscriptions to maintain active membership.

For example, Nairobi Club currently lists a full membership entrance fee of Sh465,000 and an annual subscription of Sh31,500, although fees vary across clubs and membership categories.

We'll explore those costs in detail in the next part of this series.

More than a membership card

Private members' clubs have evolved significantly over the years.

Once viewed primarily as exclusive social spaces, many now serve as places where professionals build business relationships, families spend weekends, athletes compete and communities gather around shared interests.

Joining one still requires patience - and often someone willing to vouch for you - but for many members, the biggest value isn't found on the golf course.