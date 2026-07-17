Health reason that will keep Lamine Yamal's father absent from world cup finals

The tournament has taken Spain from Atlanta to Guadalajara, Dallas and Los Angeles before reaching New Jersey for the final.

When Spain takes on Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, millions of football fans will be watching as Lamine Yamal looks to crown a remarkable tournament with the biggest trophy in the sport.

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Among those cheering him on will be his mother, younger brother, girlfriend and close friends, who have travelled across the United States to support the teenage star throughout Spain's World Cup campaign.

But one familiar face will once again be missing from the stands.

Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has not attended a single match during the tournament and will also miss the final, opting instead to watch the biggest game of his son's career from home in Spain.

His absence has sparked widespread curiosity, but the reason has nothing to do with family disagreements. Instead, it comes down to a serious health condition that has forced him to make one of the hardest decisions of his life.

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A health condition that makes travel risky

Speaking on Spanish television, Nasraoui revealed that he lives with epilepsy, a neurological disorder that can cause recurring seizures and requires him to take medication every day.

Because of his condition, travelling thousands of kilometres to the United States was simply not a risk he was prepared to take.

Lamine Yamal and his father

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He explained that the long journey, combined with the physical and emotional demands of following Spain's World Cup campaign across multiple cities, could have serious consequences for his health.

The tournament has taken Spain from Atlanta to Guadalajara, Dallas and Los Angeles before reaching New Jersey for the final.

For most travelling supporters, it has been an unforgettable adventure. For someone managing epilepsy, however, such a demanding schedule presents significant medical concerns.

Nasraoui also pointed out the sheer distance involved, noting that one of the tournament's host cities, Los Angeles, is about 18,000 kilometres from his home.

The emotions of a World Cup final could trigger a seizure

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While the travel itself is a challenge, Nasraoui admitted the biggest concern is the emotional strain of watching his son compete on football's biggest stage.

For any parent, seeing their child play in a World Cup final would be an overwhelming experience. The excitement, anxiety and pressure that come with such a match can create intense emotional

Supporting his son from afar

Although he will not be inside MetLife Stadium, Nasraoui has remained closely involved throughout Spain's journey to the final.

A collage of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi who will face each other in the FIFA World Cup finals

After Spain defeated France in the semi-finals, father and son spoke on the phone.