A collage of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi who will face each other in the FIFA World Cup finals

A collage of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi who will face each other in the FIFA World Cup finals

Spain vs Argentina World Cup final 2026: Kick-off time, venue, where to watch for free

Spain will be chasing their second FIFA World Cup title, having won their maiden crown in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in South Africa.

The stage is finally set for the biggest match in world football as Spain take on Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.

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After more than a month of action across the United States, Canada and Mexico, only two teams remain in the race to lift football's most coveted trophy.

Spain booked their place in the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-finals, while defending champions Argentina edged England 2-1 to set up a blockbuster showdown.

When is the FIFA World Cup final?

The final will kick off at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a venue that FIFA refers to as New York/New Jersey Stadium during the tournament.

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Argentina's talisman and Golden Boot hopeful leo Messi celebrates a goal during their clash against Egypt (Image: Files)

For fans in Kenya, the match will begin at 10:00 p.m. East Africa Time (EAT) on Sunday, July 19.

Where to watch the final in Kenya

Football fans in Kenya can catch the World Cup final live on Sporty TV, which has broadcast the tournament since it began.

The match is also expected to be available via the national broadcaster KBC.

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A battle between two football giants

Spain will be chasing their second FIFA World Cup title, having won their maiden crown in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in South Africa.

La Roja have impressed throughout the 2026 tournament with an attacking brand of football and eliminated France in the semi-finals to reach the final.

Mikel Oyarzabal is a star forward for the Spain national team, 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the Round of 32, he scored the opening goal in Spain's victory over Austria in the Round of 32 (Image: Files)

Argentina, meanwhile, are aiming to successfully defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

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The South Americans are looking to claim a fourth World Cup trophy, having previously lifted the title in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

They secured their place in the final after overcoming England in a hard-fought semi-final.

Bronze medal match comes first

Before the final, attention will turn to the third-place play-off, where France will face England.

The bronze medal match is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, with kick-off at 5:00 p.m. EDT, which translates to midnight (12:00 a.m. EAT) on Sunday, July 19 in Kenya.

French Striker Kylian Mbappe

More than just a football match

This year's final is expected to make history beyond the action on the pitch.