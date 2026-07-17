Spain vs Argentina World Cup final 2026: Kick-off time, venue, where to watch for free
The stage is finally set for the biggest match in world football as Spain take on Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.
After more than a month of action across the United States, Canada and Mexico, only two teams remain in the race to lift football's most coveted trophy.
Spain booked their place in the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-finals, while defending champions Argentina edged England 2-1 to set up a blockbuster showdown.
When is the FIFA World Cup final?
The final will kick off at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a venue that FIFA refers to as New York/New Jersey Stadium during the tournament.
For fans in Kenya, the match will begin at 10:00 p.m. East Africa Time (EAT) on Sunday, July 19.
Where to watch the final in Kenya
Football fans in Kenya can catch the World Cup final live on Sporty TV, which has broadcast the tournament since it began.
The match is also expected to be available via the national broadcaster KBC.
A battle between two football giants
Spain will be chasing their second FIFA World Cup title, having won their maiden crown in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in South Africa.
La Roja have impressed throughout the 2026 tournament with an attacking brand of football and eliminated France in the semi-finals to reach the final.
Argentina, meanwhile, are aiming to successfully defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022.
The South Americans are looking to claim a fourth World Cup trophy, having previously lifted the title in 1978, 1986 and 2022.
They secured their place in the final after overcoming England in a hard-fought semi-final.
Bronze medal match comes first
Before the final, attention will turn to the third-place play-off, where France will face England.
The bronze medal match is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, with kick-off at 5:00 p.m. EDT, which translates to midnight (12:00 a.m. EAT) on Sunday, July 19 in Kenya.
More than just a football match
This year's final is expected to make history beyond the action on the pitch.
FIFA has organised the tournament's first-ever official World Cup halftime show, with global music stars set to perform during the interval, adding a new entertainment element to football's biggest event.
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