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Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 for free

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 14:41 - 11 June 2026
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One of the headline fixtures anticipated is the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, scheduled for June 11, at 10:00 p.m.
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Kenyan football fans will be able to watch selected matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on free-to-air television after a new broadcast partnership between Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and SportyTV.

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In a joint announcement, the broadcasters confirmed they will carry live coverage of 34 matches from the tournament, which will be staged across Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The deal gives local viewers access to both group stage and knockout fixtures, including the final.

According to the release, “KBC Channel 1, in partnership with SportyTV, today announced live free-to-air coverage of 34 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Kenyan viewers.”

The move is significant for a market where premium sports rights are often fragmented or locked behind pay-TV subscriptions.

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What matches will be shown?

The coverage package includes 17 group stage matches and 17 knockout stage matches from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

One of the headline fixtures mentioned in the announcement is the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, scheduled for 10:00 pm. The final will also be broadcast live.

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How to watch the matches

The matches will be available on KBC Channel 1, which remains the national broadcaster’s flagship free-to-air channel.

Viewers can also access digital coverage through both KBC and SportyTV platforms, though the announcement notes that digital streams will be geo-blocked for Kenya.

The official viewing details are simple:

  • KBC Channel 1 free-to-air television

  • Digital streaming via KBC and SportyTV platforms (Kenya only)

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This dual distribution model is an indicator of a broader shift in sports broadcasting, where traditional TV and digital streaming now run side by side.

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