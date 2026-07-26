Kenya is establishing a specialized Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, pulling 2,500 officers from the National Police Service and Nairobi County Inspectorate to focus on rapid response, AI surveillance, and neighborhood security patrols (Image: Files)

Kenya is establishing a specialized Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, pulling 2,500 officers from the National Police Service and Nairobi County Inspectorate to focus on rapid response, AI surveillance, and neighborhood security patrols (Image: Files)

The Metropolitan Police Unit: How AI, CCTV and Smart Policing will work in Nairobi

The government is establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU), a specialised force that will combine traditional policing with artificial intelligence, smart surveillance, body-worn cameras and a central command centre to tackle crime in Kenya's capital.

For decades, policing in Nairobi has followed the same model used across the country - officers responding to incidents, conducting patrols and investigating crimes after they happen.

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The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit is designed to change that.

Instead of relying primarily on reactive policing, the new unit aims to predict crime patterns, improve coordination between agencies and use technology to support faster, intelligence-led responses.

The model has been informed by benchmarking visits to metropolitan police services in cities such as London, New York and Tokyo as the government develops a specialised policing framework for Nairobi.

H.E. David K. Kerich joined Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, CS Interior, and H.E. Governor Johnson Sakaja in a strategic engagement with the NYPD aimed at advancing the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (Image: Files)

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What is the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit?

The NMPU is a specialised policing unit being established by the National Government to serve the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

Unlike a conventional police station or formation, it is intended to operate as a central command structure bringing together officers, technology, county enforcement agencies and community stakeholders under a coordinated policing framework.

According to the government, the unit is expected to become a model for future metropolitan police formations in other major Kenyan cities.

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The unit is also being developed through collaboration between the National Police Service, the Ministry of Interior and Nairobi City County, reflecting the unique policing demands of a city that serves as Kenya's political, commercial and financial hub.

How will the NMP operate?

At the centre of the new model is intelligence-led policing.

Rather than waiting for crimes to occur before deploying officers, the system is designed to collect and analyse information from multiple sources to identify crime hotspots, allocate resources more efficiently and improve emergency response.

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The government says the framework will also place greater emphasis on visible patrols, community engagement and closer coordination between different security agencies operating within Nairobi.

The technology behind the unit

Technology is expected to become the backbone of the NMPU.

One of its key components will be the Integrated Command and Communication Centre (IC4), which will serve as the unit's operational nerve centre.

The facility will receive information from surveillance systems across the city, coordinate emergency responses and support real-time communication between officers in the field.

The government also plans to upgrade Nairobi's surveillance network from NC3 to NC4, significantly increasing its ability to process CCTV feeds and analyse security information across the city.

The NMS will have 2,500 joint officers undergo rigorous specialized training tailored to Nairobi's high-density urban security needs (Image: Files)

How artificial intelligence will be used

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a major role in the new policing model.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, AI will help security agencies analyse crime trends, identify locations experiencing specific categories of crime and support more scientific deployment of patrols and police resources.

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Rather than replacing police officers, the technology is intended to help commanders make faster and better-informed operational decisions based on real-time data.

Body-worn cameras for officers

Another major change will be the introduction of mandatory body-worn cameras for officers deployed under the metropolitan unit.

The cameras are expected to improve accountability, create an objective record of police interactions with members of the public and preserve evidence collected during operations.

Governments around the world have increasingly adopted body cameras to strengthen public confidence while protecting both officers and civilians during encounters.

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Community policing remains central

Although technology features prominently in the new framework, government officials have repeatedly stated that community participation will remain a key pillar of the initiative.

The model seeks to bring together residents, community leaders, businesses, the National Police Service and Nairobi County Government to jointly identify security priorities and develop local solutions to crime and public safety challenges.

What residents can expect

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For Nairobi residents, many of the changes may happen quietly in the background.

Police patrols are expected to become more intelligence-driven, surveillance systems more integrated and emergency coordination faster through the central command centre.