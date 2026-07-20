The Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi has been identified as the headquarters of the proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (Image: Files)

The Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi has been identified as the headquarters of the proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (Image: Files)

Kamukunji Police Station to become NMPU HQ: What does it mean for Nairobi residents?

Kamukunji Police Station is set to become the headquarters of the new Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, marking the beginning of one of the capital's biggest policing reforms in years. Here's what the redevelopment means for Nairobi residents and how it could change policing in the city.

For generations, Kamukunji Police Station has been one of Nairobi's busiest police stations, serving the densely populated Eastlands area and the bustling commercial districts surrounding the CBD.

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Now, it is preparing for an entirely new role.

The Ministry of Interior has officially designated the station as the headquarters of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU) following a technical assessment led by Principal Secretary for Internal Security Thomas Sakah.

Construction and redevelopment of the facility are expected to begin in August, paving the way for what the government describes as a modern policing hub for the capital.

Internal Security Secretary Thomas Sakah during a multi-agency technical team site assessment at Kamukunji Police Station, with construction scheduled to begin in August 2026 (Image: Files)

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Why Kamukunji?

Kamukunji sits at the heart of Nairobi, close to the Central Business District and within easy reach of major transport corridors and commercial centers.

Its strategic location makes it an ideal base for coordinating security operations across the wider Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

Once complete, the station will no longer function as just another police station.

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It will become the operational headquarters where commanders monitor incidents, coordinate deployments and oversee metropolitan policing.

A completely new security complex

The redevelopment will go beyond renovating existing buildings.

Government plans indicate the site will be transformed into a modern security complex featuring administrative offices, operational command facilities and new residential housing for officers.

Housing officers within the same complex is expected to improve deployment efficiency, particularly during emergencies requiring rapid mobilisation.

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A police command center for the entire city

One of the biggest additions will be the Integrated Command and Communication Centre (IC4).

The centre will bring together surveillance systems, emergency communications and operational monitoring under one roof, allowing commanders to receive information from different parts of the city in real time.

The project also includes an upgrade of Nairobi's surveillance network from NC3 to NC4, significantly expanding the system's capacity to process live CCTV feeds and support faster decision-making.

A wider policing overhaul

The new headquarters is only one component of a much larger security modernisation programme.

The NMPU is expected to work alongside other smart policing initiatives already announced by the government, including digital incident reporting, intelligent traffic management and technology-driven crime prevention.

Officials say the objective is to move beyond traditional reactive policing towards a system that can respond more quickly while making better use of technology and data.

CS Interior Kipchumba Murkomen leads the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit technical team during the presentation of a progress report on the operationalisation of the Unit to H.E. President William Samoei Ruto at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

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What does it means for Nairobi residents?

For most Nairobi residents, the immediate changes may not be visible overnight.

However, once the headquarters becomes operational, the government expects better coordination of police operations, quicker deployment during emergencies and improved communication between different security agencies.

The centralised command structure is also expected to strengthen responses to major incidents affecting multiple parts of the city simultaneously.

The wider vision

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Nairobi has changed dramatically over the past two decades.

Its population has grown, new satellite towns have emerged and security challenges have become increasingly complex.

The establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit reflects the government's attempt to build a policing model capable of keeping pace with a rapidly expanding metropolitan region.