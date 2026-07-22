CS Interior Kipchumba Murkomen leads the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit technical team during the presentation of a progress report on the operationalisation of the Unit to H.E. President William Samoei Ruto at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

CS Interior Kipchumba Murkomen leads the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit technical team during the presentation of a progress report on the operationalisation of the Unit to H.E. President William Samoei Ruto at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

It's now easier for Kenyans to notify police before protests: How it will work

Notifications shall not be delivered to the police more than 14 days before the day of the assembly.

Under the new protest bill, a notification of an intended demonstration, assembly or picket shall be submitted to the authority physically or delivered to the electronic address of the regulating officer.

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Kenyans intending to demonstrate and public assemblies could soon notify the authority electronically under the new proposed Facilitation of Assembly, Picketing and Demonstration Bill, 2026.

Capital Hill Police Station

Further, the bill directs that where the organizer of the assembly is unable to deliver the notification to the electronic address, it shall be affixed to the official premises of the regulating officer.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the proposed bill will ensure peaceful demonstrations in the country.

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The notice of the intended assembly, picket, or demonstration shall also be affixed to a public place near or around any official premises of the regulating officer under the new protest bill.

The proposed protest bill comes after a landmark judgment by the High Court in Kisumu on legal and operational regulations governing public assemblies, demonstrations, and picketing.

‘’A notification under section 8(1) shall be in writing and may, where it is not possible to deliver the notification in person or to the electronic address of the regulating officer, be affixed to the official premises of the regulating officer or a public place near or around the official premises,” the Facilitation of Assembly, Picketing and Demonstration Bill, 2026 states.

According to the proposed new bill, the Facilitation of Assembly, Picketing and Demonstration Bill, 2026, the notification shall include an electronic address where the regulating officer may deliver an acknowledgment of the notification.

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The proposed bill organizers will be required to give an electronic notice through email, WhatsApp messages or even by affixing the notices near police stations at least three days before the demonstration.

File image of a photo taken in 2024 when Kenyans took to the streets to protest tax hikes

By any chance the public assembly or demonstration is beyond the geographical area of the regulating officer, the organizer shall be required to specify the location where the assembly shall take place.

The organizer shall notify the regulating officer of the specific agent or organizer of the assembly.

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Notifications shall not be delivered to the police more than 14 days before the day of the assembly.

The electronic notification shall include the name of the person to whom the acknowledgment shall be delivered.

Additionally, the new protest bill shall provide the police with the date, time and venue of the intended assembly, picket or demonstration.

Under the Bill, a regulating officer who receives a notification of an intended assembly, picket or demonstration would be required to acknowledge receipt of that notification.

The officer may acknowledge a notice by stamping a copy of the notification or by responding in writing to the electronic address from which the notification was sent.

Protest essential kit

In the aspect where no notice has been submitted, organizers must cooperate with the regulating officer responsible for the area to ensure that the gathering remains peaceful and unarmed.