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Former KTN news anchor Ken Mijungu reveals that Standard media owes him over 4 million

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 09:23 - 22 July 2026
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News anchor Ken Mijungu
Ken Mijungu
The news anchor pointed out that his case is far from unique, alleging that the company owes current and former staff hundreds of millions of shillings.
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Former KTN News anchor Ken Mijungu has publicly revealed that the Standard Media Group owes him approximately Sh 4 million in unpaid salaries and allowances following his departure in February 2025.

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Speaking in an interview, the veteran journalist opened up about his financial ties with his former employer, the broader financial crisis gripping the legacy media house, and how employees continue to bear the heavy burden of non-payment.

Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel
Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel

Reflecting on the human toll of the salary delays, Mijungu shared that he occasionally sends financial support to former colleagues still working at the media house who are struggling to make ends meet.

Mijungu disclosed that according to his calculations, the media house owes him approximately Sh 4 million. 

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Despite the significant sum, he noted he has refrained from making formal follow-up calls out of an understanding of the company's severe financial distress.

The news anchor pointed out that his case is far from unique, alleging that the company owes current and former staff hundreds of millions of shillings.

"I am not the only one; I know of a colleague who is owed close to Sh11 million. Standard owes staff alone over Sh400 million," he revealed.

Rebutting claims that salary delays caused his exit, Mijungu emphasized that his commitment to journalism kept him at the station for over two years despite the irregular pay. 

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He added that the highest salary he ever earned in his career was Sh 300,000 back in 2013 while working for CCTV Africa.

The Broader Picture: Standard Group's Financial Troubles

Mijungu’s comments come amidst widespread public and political scrutiny over salary arrears at the Standard Media Group:

Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel
Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel
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Addressing the ongoing political spats between government officials and media owners, Mijungu alleges that while the government owes money to the media group, the financial mismanagement and delayed salaries have devastated workers' livelihoods, leading to auctions, broken families, and severe mental distress among journalists.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and former retrenched staff have repeatedly held demonstrations and issued notices demanding that the media house honor its severance pay commitments and clear months of back pay owed to correspondents, reporters, and technical staff.

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