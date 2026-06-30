Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Yvonne Okwara

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Yvonne Okwara

Rigathi Gachagua: "The state wants to completely freeze independent journalism in Kenya"

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto's administration of spearheading a sustained crackdown on journalists and media houses, alleging that the attacks are aimed at suppressing press freedom ahead of the 2027 General Election.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Gachagua claimed Kenya was witnessing an escalating pattern of intimidation against journalists, bloggers and independent media outlets, which he said mirrors trends in other East African countries

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto's administration of spearheading a sustained crackdown on journalists and media houses, alleging that the attacks are aimed at suppressing press freedom ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The press freedom watchdog said it counted at least 48 journalists jailed in China, one more than in 2018, as President Xi Jinping ramps up efforts to control the media

Gachagua alleges that the attempts to stifle media freedom in Kenya is worse than in other countries.

He alleged that journalists covering corruption, abuse of power and public accountability were increasingly facing intimidation, threats and harassment.

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"Ahead of general elections, journalists and bloggers get targeted by unpopular regimes that fear the power of the people at the ballot, some journalists or bloggers either disappear, they are silenced, compromised or killed all together," Gachagua said.

‘’Journalists covering corruption cases, abuse of the rule of law, looting of public resources and who have refused to be silenced, intimidated or corrupted by the state live under perpetual fear, intimidation and daily threats,’’ Gachagua added

‘’Media houses that are firm on their independent editorial policies have not been spared either,’’ he stated.

He cited an incident on June 25 in which a journalist was allegedly assaulted by a police officer while covering protests in Nairobi.

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Gachagua also alleged that on June 26, armed men believed to be police officers attempted to abduct Standard Group Associate Editor Nixon Kiprotich in Nakuru.

He further accused President Ruto of attacking the editorial independence of the Standard Media Group following the publication of stories critical of his administration.

"This attack is an open defiance to truth and total war on the freedom of the media, as stipulated in Article 34 of the Constitution," he said.

The former deputy president alleged that several journalists were under surveillance and warned that the government would be held responsible should any harm befall members of the press.

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"I have been informed in confidence that some top journalists and editors have been marked for crackdown and silenced. If anything happens to any journalist in Kenya, whether a foreigner or a resident, this government must account for it," he said.

Gachagua also claimed journalists attached to MediaMax had faced physical and online harassment, while alleging that journalist Muthoni Wakirumba had received threats from political leaders.

He urged media houses, editors and journalists to remain united and safeguard editorial independence despite what he termed as increasing pressure from the state.

"We call on all media houses, journalists and editors to stand in solidarity with one another. Stand firm and speak the truth for the people of Kenya. You are the last line of defence for Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election," he said.

Gachagua maintained that freedom of expression and media freedom are protected under Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution and urged Kenyans not to remain silent in the face of what he termed an assault on the media.

He has further condemned the recent suspension of media operations in Uganda, warning that attacks on press freedom across East Africa posed a threat to democracy.

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