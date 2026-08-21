How Bukhungu Stadium could change the future of Western Kenya’s sporting talent

With an improved pitch, better seating and an enclosed facility, footballers can compete in a more professional environment while fans can watch matches in greater comfort and safety.

For years, sporting talent in Western Kenya has had to develop in facilities that often fell short of what athletes and footballers needed.

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Players trained on open grounds, athletes competed on poor tracks, and young talent could struggle to attract the attention of scouts.

The ongoing transformation of Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega could change that story.

Beyond new seating and improved playing surfaces, the investment is creating a facility where athletes can train, footballers can compete and young talent can have a better platform to be discovered.

A better home for football talent

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For football coach Gilbert Coach, the importance of proper sporting infrastructure is clear from what he witnessed in Mumias.

He remembers when Mumias had one of the best football surfaces in the region, before the facility declined and football suffered alongside it.

Players were eventually left using open grounds that were not enclosed, creating safety concerns for fans and making it harder for scouts to identify promising players.

The transformation of Bukhungu offers a different possibility.

With an improved pitch, better seating and an enclosed facility, footballers can compete in a more professional environment while fans can watch matches in greater comfort and safety.

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For young players hoping to build careers in football, such facilities can provide more opportunities to play in organised competitions where their abilities can be seen.

Giving athletes a proper platform

The benefits of Bukhungu's transformation extend beyond football.

Frank Omondi, an athletics coach and Kenya Prisons officer, says the stadium has changed significantly since 2015, when the grounds had trees, potholes and lacked the infrastructure expected of a modern sporting facility.

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Today, the facility has infrastructure supporting athletics training, football and other activities.

For athletes, the difference is practical. They have a place where they can train from morning to evening, while coaches have a better environment in which to nurture talent.

Grace Akinyi Omondi, an athlete who competes in the 400 metres, 4x400 relay and occasionally the 4x100 relay, says athletes can exercise in many places, but they ultimately need a proper stadium to train, compete and develop.

A good facility can therefore become more than a venue. It can be part of an athlete's pathway from training to competition and, potentially, professional sport.

Creating opportunities to be discovered

One of the biggest challenges facing young athletes is not necessarily a lack of talent, but a lack of platforms where that talent can be seen.

Poor facilities can limit competitions and reduce the opportunities for players and athletes to perform before scouts, coaches and larger audiences.

The improved Bukhungu Stadium could help address that gap by providing a recognised sporting venue where competitions can be held regularly.

For Grace, having a proper stadium matters because even talented athletes can struggle to get noticed when facilities are inadequate.

This makes investment in sporting infrastructure an investment in opportunity. A young footballer needs a quality pitch to develop, while an athlete needs a proper track to test their ability and compete at a higher level.

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A boost beyond the stadium

The impact could also extend beyond athletes.

Duncan Lando, a Kakamega resident, says the improved facilities are already making a difference to athletes, with better drainage helping prevent water from stagnating on the running track and improvements to the pitch giving footballers a better playing surface.

He also sees an economic opportunity once the stadium is completed.

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Major sporting events could bring visitors into Kakamega, creating demand for food, transport, accommodation and other services.

His hope is that Bukhungu can eventually become an international facility capable of attracting people from outside Kenya.

That would give the stadium a role beyond sport, turning it into a potential driver of local business and tourism.

Building a future for Western Kenya's talent

The transformation of Bukhungu Stadium is ultimately about more than constructing a modern sports facility.

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For footballers who once relied on open grounds, athletes who trained on poor surfaces and coaches trying to identify the next generation of talent, better infrastructure can remove some of the barriers that have held sporting development back.