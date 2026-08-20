Kenyans cast their vote in the hotly contested 2022 elections, in which the incumbent William Ruto won with the 50+1 per cent votes required (Image: Files)

Kenyans cast their vote in the hotly contested 2022 elections, in which the incumbent William Ruto won with the 50+1 per cent votes required (Image: Files)

2027 Elections: Which public officers must quit their jobs to run?

Public officers seeking elective seats in Kenya's 2027 General Election face a resignation deadline of February 9, 2027, under the IEBC's current election timetable. But the six-month rule does not apply to every person holding public office.

Kenya's Elections Act requires a public officer who intends to contest an election to resign at least six months before election day.

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Section 43(5) provides the legal basis for the requirement.

The 2027 General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2027, and the IEBC's Election Operation Plan sets Tuesday, February 9, 2027, as the date by which public officers intending to contest must have resigned.

The distinction matters because the deadline is not an IEBC campaign rule.

It comes from legislation.

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Erastus Edung Ethekon is a Kenyan lawyer and governance expert who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) (Image: Files)

Who is affected by the rule?

The requirement applies to public officers who intend to contest an election and who are not covered by the specific exemptions in Section 43(6) of the Elections Act.

That means the question for an aspiring candidate is not simply whether they work for government.

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It is whether they hold an office that falls within the legal definition of a public officer and whether an exemption applies to that office.

The courts have previously dealt with disputes over Section 43 and the meaning and application of the resignation requirement.

Six offices that are exempt

Section 43(6) expressly excludes several elected offices from the six-month resignation requirement. They are:

The President

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The Deputy President

Members of Parliament

Governors

Deputy Governors

Members of County Assemblies

The provision means, for example, that a sitting MP seeking another elective position does not have to resign six months before the election merely because they are contesting a different seat.

The same applies to a sitting governor or MCA within the scope of the exemption.

State officer does not always mean public officer

This is where the law gets more complicated.

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The Constitution distinguishes between State officers and public officers, while different electoral and integrity laws impose different obligations on people holding those offices.

For presidential candidates, for example, Article 137(2)(b) of the Constitution provides that a person is not qualified for nomination if they are a public officer or are acting in a State or other public office, subject to the constitutional framework.

Anyone moving from an appointed government position into elective politics therefore needs to consider more than the six-month resignation rule.

Kenyan police keep watch during a previous national election (Image: Files)

Resigning does not mean you can campaign

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A public officer cannot simply remain in office and start campaigning because the resignation deadline is months away.

Section 15 of the Election Offences Act makes it an offence for a public officer to engage in the activities of a political party or candidate, publicly support or oppose a candidate, engage in political campaigns or other political activity, or use public resources for political purposes.

The penalty can be a fine of up to Sh1 million, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

The law therefore creates two separate questions: when must an eligible public officer resign, and what political activity is prohibited while that person remains in office?

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When do official campaigns start?

The IEBC's current timetable places the official campaign period for the 2027 General Election between May 29 and August 7, 2027, with polling scheduled for August 10.

Candidate nominations are scheduled for May 29 to June 11.

That means a public officer may have to leave office in February, months before the formal campaign period begins.

Resignation also does not guarantee a place on the ballot:

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An aspiring candidate must still meet the constitutional and statutory qualifications and complete the applicable nomination process.

The six-month rule is intended to create separation between public office and electoral competition.

Someone holding public authority or controlling public resources should not be able to use that position to gain an electoral advantage.

For public officers considering a 2027 political bid, the practical point is straightforward:

February 9, 2027 is the IEBC's current deadline for having resigned - not the date to begin considering whether to resign.

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