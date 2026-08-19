Homa Bay violence sparks claims of possible 2027 election delay

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a thanksgiving Service at P.C.E.A Kariobangi North, Berea Parish Church, Nairobi on Sunday, November 30

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a thanksgiving Service at P.C.E.A Kariobangi North, Berea Parish Church, Nairobi on Sunday, November 30

There are also circumstances in which an election in a particular constituency, county or ward can be postponed.

The violence that erupted in Homa Bay over the weekend has taken a political turn, with opposition leaders raising an alarming question about the future of Kenya's 2027 General Election.

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Two people were killed and property of unknown value destroyed during the chaos, while police have since arrested 27 suspects in connection with the violence.

As investigations continue, opposition leaders have alleged that the unrest could be part of a wider strategy to create instability and eventually provide grounds for delaying the next General Election.

Opposition raises alarm over alleged election plot

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other opposition figures have claimed that organised groups could be used to disrupt political gatherings and create an atmosphere of lawlessness ahead of 2027.

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The argument is that sustained violence could make parts of the country difficult to govern and potentially create a justification for postponing the election.

The claims have not been independently established, and no evidence has been presented publicly showing that the Homa Bay violence was organised as part of a plan to delay the election.

They come amid heightened political activity ahead of 2027 and growing accusations between government and opposition leaders over the handling of political rallies.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a thanksgiving Service at P.C.E.A Kariobangi North, Berea Parish Church, Nairobi on Sunday, November 30

What does the law say about delaying an election?

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Kenya's constitutional framework sets out when general elections are held. Article 101 provides for a General Election every five years, while other constitutional provisions govern presidential and parliamentary elections.

There are also circumstances in which an election in a particular constituency, county or ward can be postponed.

Under Section 55B of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission can postpone an election where there is reason to believe a serious breach of peace is likely, where an emergency makes voting impossible or where serious electoral malpractice prevents an election from proceeding.

Such a postponement is not intended to cancel an election indefinitely. The law requires the election to be held at the earliest practicable time.

Kenyans lining up to vote at a past by-election

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Could violence alone stop the 2027 election?

This is where the opposition's claim faces a major legal question.

A violent incident, even a serious one, does not automatically give the government power to push the entire General Election forward by two years.

Kenya's electoral system gives the IEBC specific responsibilities in managing elections, including limited powers to postpone polls in affected electoral areas under the Elections Act.

There is therefore a significant difference between postponing voting in an area because of an immediate security threat and delaying an entire General Election nationwide.

Kenya's courts have previously dealt with disputes surrounding election postponements, including challenges to the IEBC's powers under Section 55B.

Why Homa Bay matters beyond the arrests

The immediate focus is now on the 27 suspects facing court proceedings and the police investigation into the violence.

Police officers at the 'Linda Mwananchi' tour in Kitengela

But politically, Homa Bay has opened a much bigger conversation.

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