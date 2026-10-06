CS Kagwe explains prolonged milk shortage, reveals when markets could stabilize

Formal milk intake collected from farmers by processors dropped by roughly 5.8% starting around mid-2026 (falling to ~84.44 million liters by June), leading to noticeable retail shortages across major urban hubs like Nairobi, Kisumu, and Nakuru by August and September.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has ruled out Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) as a primary factor behind Kenya’s ongoing milk deficit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, October 6, on current supply chain constraints, Kagwe attributed the squeeze instead to prolonged drought conditions that have severely limited dairy feed, alongside consumer panic buying.

According to official figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, milk collections from farmers to formal processing plants have dropped by roughly 5.8%.

"There is a 5.8% drop in the milk that is arriving at the processors. There are two reasons why this is happening. One is because of the drought, which means in effect that animals are not being fed, dairy cattle are not being fed as well as they should," the CS said.

However, government officials expect market conditions to stabilize as the seasonal rains resume and replenish pastures across key dairy belts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brookside Dairy Best milk on sale at a supermarket (File Image)

How the crunch unfolded

The supply dip began taking shape around mid-2026. Data from the Kenya Dairy Board revealed that formal milk intake fell steadily through June, dropping down to roughly 84.44 million liters.

By late August and early September, major retail outlets and supermarket chains across urban centers like Nairobi, Kisumu, and Nakuru began experiencing noticeable gaps on store shelves.

What began as a localized drop in collection quickly escalated into nationwide supply friction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Extended dry spells across key agricultural regions drastically cut down fodder availability, reducing daily yield per livestock head.

The issue was further compounded by competition from the informal market.

Unorganized middlemen began offering higher farmgate cash prices, consequently diverting raw milk away from commercial processors.

By the time the government stepped in with public clarifications, retail stores were already rationing packeted milk to prevent total stock depletion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"What is happening is that because of the shortage of milk in the farms, a lot of farmers tend to now start selling the milk directly. Instead of taking it to the processor, you know, people with kids, if you've got children or whatever, you go to the farmer and buy milk from the farmer, which actually is not healthy. And the reason why people go there is because (3:18) when people hear there is no milk, they start going to the farmer directory," CS Kagwe added.

"Secondly, if there is a seeming shortage and then the prices go up and the processor is not passing that money to the farmer, the farmer will go where he can find it or where she can find it. So all these things combined are the ones that have been causing this shortage of milk. However, as we said, everything has got its good bits and bad bits."

CS Mutahi said the expected onset of rains will ease the current milk supply challenges but could create a glut within months as production rises.

He said the government had put measures in place to manage excess milk, including increasing the capacity to process milk into powder for export markets, particularly in North Africa.

Public reaction and market pressure

The persistent shortage has sparked widespread frustration among consumers, consumer rights groups, and industry observers.

On social media and at local retail outlets, Kenyans have voiced dismay over empty dairy aisles and rising retail prices.

Fear of escalating scarcity triggered a cycle of panic buying. Households that typically purchase one or two packets began buying in bulk, artificially worsening the deficit on retail shelves.

On its part, the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) raised alarms early during the shortage, warning that reduced formal intake would hit lower-income households hardest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

COFEK called for urgent policy intervention to protect consumers from arbitrary price hikes by retailers taking advantage of the shortfall.

Many citizens also expressed frustration over recurring agricultural deficits, calling on the government to move past conversational declarations and implement permanent solutions for fodder preservation, climate resilience, and feed storage.

Farmgate dynamics and the road ahead

Despite the retail deficit, dairy farming remains financially viable for producers who have feed reserves.

Data from the Kenya Dairy Board indicates that the average cost of producing a liter of milk ranges between Sh24.50 for open grazing and Sh39.50 for zero-grazing systems, yielding an overall production average of Sh36.20 per liter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid the current supply crunch, processors and private buyers are offering premium farmgate prices between Sh55 and Sh60 per liter, allowing farmers to earn a healthy margin.

Milk shortage: Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe rules out Foot-and-Mouth Disease as a primary factor, attributing the issue instead to drought (less dairy feed) and panic buying. Kagwe says there's a 5.8% drop in the milk collected from farmers to processors, expecting conditions to improve with the coming rains. #FixingTheNationNTV — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 6, 2026

To build long-term resilience against future weather shocks, the Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging dairy cooperatives to pass market premiums directly to farmers and accelerate the adoption of drought-tolerant fodder varieties suitable for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

With the upcoming rainy season expected to regenerate pastures, authorities anticipate supply levels to recover in the coming months.

"When the rains come, as we are expecting now, that whole thing now disappears. And within months, you now have the opposite problem of a lot of milk. Fortunately for us, there are enough measures, we have taken enough measures to address a glut situation," CS Kagwe added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A glut situation is addressed by first ensuring that you can be able to convert milk into powder. And there are now companies in this country that are now able to convert milk into milk powder, which is in high demand in other countries."

The CS added that the government had distributed about 230 milk coolers across the country over the past 24 months to reduce post-harvest losses by providing farmers with storage capacity.