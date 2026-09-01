Kenya Dairy Board responds to milk shortages after COFEK 7-day warning

Brookside Dairy Best milk on sale at a supermarket (File Image)

Brookside Dairy Best milk on sale at a supermarket (File Image)

Kenya Dairy Board reports 3.7% drop in milk supply and deliveries as COFEK demands action amid shortage

The Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) has moved to reassure consumers that milk remains available in the market despite temporary supply constraints reported in some parts of the country.

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The Board's statement comes after the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) called on the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Treasury and KDB to take urgent action over declining milk supplies, intermittent shortages and pressure on retail prices.

COFEK gave the government seven days to outline measures to restore milk supply and stabilise prices.

Kenya Diary Board statement

In a statement dated September 1, KDB said formal milk deliveries to processors declined by 3.7 per cent, from 84.4 million litres in June 2026 to 81.3 million litres in July.

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The Board said it is still compiling formal milk intake data for August, although preliminary indications point to a further decline in deliveries.

The Kenya Dairy Board in a meeting between the Dairy Processors and Kenya Revenue Authority

According to KDB, the decline reflects the prevailing seasonal production conditions.

“Kenya Dairy Board wishes to reassure the public, consumers and dairy industry stakeholders that milk continues to be available in the market, despite temporary supply constraints being experienced in some parts of the country,” the Board said.

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Low stocks reported in some areas

The Board said its recent market surveillance identified varying degrees of supply constraints across the country.

These have been reflected in low stock levels, reduced availability of some brands and pack sizes and delayed replenishment at some outlets.

Pasteurised milk has generally been more affected, while long-life milk, including extended shelf-life (ESL) and ultra-high-temperature (UHT) milk, remains comparatively more available.

KDB said retail milk prices remain generally stable, although some upward price movements have been observed in parts of the country experiencing supply constraints.

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The statement follows reports of intermittent shortages at retail outlets, particularly of packaged milk brands.

COFEK said on August 31 that branded packaged milk had become intermittently scarce on supermarket shelves and warned that consumers could face further price increases if supply constraints persist.

The federation also cited Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data showing formal-sector milk intake fell from 88.89 million litres in May to 84.44 million litres in June, a 5 per cent month-on-month decline.

Empty shelves at a supermarket as shoppers face limited supplies of fresh milk. (Image: UGC)

June intake was also 6.4 per cent below the 90.24 million litres recorded in June 2025.

Dry and cold conditions affect production

KDB attributed the current supply situation largely to seasonal factors, particularly dry and cold conditions in key milk-producing areas.

The Board said the conditions have affected milk production and that the expected October-November-December 2026 rainfall season is expected to support recovery in pasture and fodder availability.

This, it said, should contribute to improved milk production and supply as conditions become more favourable.

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The supply situation has also been linked by COFEK to difficulties facing dairy farmers.

The consumer federation said smallholder farmers, who account for roughly 80 per cent of Kenya's milk production, have reported declining yields, with some moving from seven to nine litres to four to five litres per cow per day.

COFEK also cited an estimated 45 per cent increase in commercial animal-feed costs.

Kenya Dairy Board, led by Ag. MD Dr. Kimutai Maritim, joined Meru Central Dairy Cooperative Union's 11th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day in July 2026. (Image: Kenya Dairy Board)

The Kenya Dairy Board had previously said the cost of producing a litre of milk ranged between Sh30 and Sh37 depending on the farming system and scale of production, with rising animal-feed costs identified as a major challenge for farmers.

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COFEK demands government intervention

COFEK has called for a seven-day government response to the milk supply situation.

The federation wants the Ministry of Agriculture to publish a transparent recovery plan containing monthly milk-intake targets and activate emergency fodder and feed-subsidy support for affected dairy-producing counties.

It has also asked KDB to publicly account for the 2025 milk surplus and the status of milk-powder reserves, while establishing a standing mechanism for surplus absorption and strategic reserves.

The National Treasury has also been asked to waive import duty and VAT on yellow maize, soya and other key dairy-feed inputs to reduce feed costs.

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COFEK further wants the government and KDB to strengthen retail price monitoring and provide fortnightly updates on milk intake, prices and reserve levels until the supply situation is resolved.

Government measures to support dairy production

KDB said the government is implementing measures aimed at strengthening milk production and improving the resilience of the dairy value chain.

These include the procurement and distribution of milk coolers to improve milk aggregation and preservation, as well as support for dairy herd improvement through subsidised sexed semen.

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The Board said the interventions are intended to contribute to increased production and more stable milk supplies over time.

“Consumers and stakeholders are therefore reassured that the current situation is temporary,” KDB said.

KenyaDairyBoard reassures the public that current variations in milk supply are intermittent and largely seasonal and are not expected to result in an acute shortage. The Board continues to monitor supply availability and prices while working with stakeholders to ensure stability pic.twitter.com/EXusTvEl6A — Kenya Dairy Board (@KenyaDairyBoard) September 1, 2026

The Board added that it will continue monitoring milk production, formal milk deliveries, market availability and retail prices while working with industry stakeholders to support continuity of supply.