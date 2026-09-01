El Niño preparedness plan: seven measures Govt has put in place

The Ministry of Interior has unveiled seven measures to prepare the country for El Niño rains

The government has outlined seven measures it is implementing to strengthen Kenya’s preparedness ahead of the expected October-December (OND) El Niño rains, which are forecast to bring above-normal rainfall across most parts of the country.

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The Ministry of Interior and National Administration in a statement on Tuesday, September 1, said the anticipated rains could result in flooding, drowning, injuries and fatalities, displacement and isolation of communities, disease outbreaks and disruption of essential services.

The rains could also damage roads and other critical infrastructure while causing losses to crops, livestock and livelihoods.

Some counties, particularly in the Western/Nyanza and North Eastern regions, are expected to experience an early onset of the rainfall season.

Kenyans bearing the rain in Nairobi CBD

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In response, the government is implementing a National Contingency Plan developed in collaboration with national and county government agencies, humanitarian partners, security agencies and other disaster management stakeholders.

Government maps flood and other high-risk areas

Under the plan, hotspot mapping has been undertaken to identify areas particularly vulnerable to flooding and other effects of heavy rainfall.

The mapping is being used to prioritise preparedness, evacuation and response interventions in riverine and low-lying areas, coastal regions, highland and landslide-prone areas, arid and semi-arid lands, northern Kenya and urban areas vulnerable to flooding.

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Roads and transport infrastructure likely to be affected have also been identified across North Eastern, Tana River, Coastal, Western/Nyanza, Rift Valley, Turkana, Nairobi, Central and Eastern regions.

The government said the information is enabling relevant agencies to strengthen monitoring, undertake preventive measures and improve response planning.

“Hotspot mapping has been undertaken to identify areas particularly vulnerable to flooding and other impacts of heavy rainfall,” the Ministry said.

Drainage systems being cleared

The government is also undertaking unclogging and desilting of drainage systems, culverts and other water channels to improve water flow and reduce the risk of urban flooding.

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Choke points along specific drainage systems have been identified, with agencies including the Kenya Urban Roads Authority working to clear affected sections.

Solid waste and garbage management is also being strengthened, including through Climate WorX, while workers involved in the operations are to be provided with the necessary equipment to work safely.

Evacuation plans and infrastructure checks

Authorities are preparing for the possible evacuation of people living on riparian land and other high-risk areas, with temporary holding grounds identified for populations that could be displaced by flooding and other emergencies.

Water levels in rivers and other water bodies are being monitored, with particular attention being paid to major dams and communities living along river banks.

Relevant agencies are also inspecting bridges, roads and critical utilities in flood-prone areas to identify vulnerabilities and undertake preventive interventions.

Early warning systems strengthened

Community-level early warning systems are being strengthened through Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs and Nyumba Kumi structures to ensure timely information reaches communities, particularly those in high-risk areas.

The government is also intensifying public sensitisation on disaster preparedness, early warning information and appropriate responses before, during and after heavy rainfall.

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Emergency relief supplies, including food, non-food items and emergency medical supplies, are being pre-positioned at strategic locations to facilitate rapid response in case of displacement or other emergencies.

Coordination among National Government Administration Officers, county governments, the Kenya Red Cross Society, the National Drought Management Authority, security agencies, health workers and other disaster management stakeholders is also being enhanced.

Rapid response teams are being strengthened and placed on standby to conduct search and rescue operations, evacuations and post-disaster assessments when required.

WARNING: High Risk of El Nino in Kenya.



Globally, several countries are already experiencing El Nino with the probability in Kenya forecasted to be above 90% and the impact very strong.



The National and County Governments have activated 7 key measures to strengthen… pic.twitter.com/rlOjDOsHq1 — Ministry of Interior | Kenya (@InteriorKE) September 1, 2026

“Preparedness should not be mistaken for an absence of risk,” the Ministry said, warning that heavy rainfall could rapidly overwhelm drainage systems, rivers and critical infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

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The government urged people living along river banks, riparian reserves, low-lying areas and locations prone to flash floods and landslides to heed evacuation advisories and move to safer ground when directed.