TSC re-advertises 1,631 promotional vacancies for serving teachers

Teachers interested in the positions have been advised to confirm that they meet the prescribed qualifications under the Career Progression Guidelines before submitting their applications

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has re-advertised 1,631 promotional vacancies for qualified serving teachers, opening another opportunity for educators seeking advancement to leadership positions in public schools.

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The vacancies cover three positions: Deputy Principal III (Regular), Senior Master II and Deputy Headteacher II (Regular), with applications to be submitted through the Commission's online recruitment portal.

According to the re-advertisement, 1,470 vacancies are available for Deputy Headteacher II (Regular), making it the largest category in the latest recruitment exercise.

The position is classified under Grade C4 and T-Scale 9.

The Commission has also advertised 132 positions for Deputy Principal III (Regular) under Grade D1 and T-Scale 11, while a further 29 vacancies are available for Senior Master II, also under Grade D1 and T-Scale 11.

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An AI-generated image of a teacher teaching

Previous applicants do not need to reapply

TSC said teachers who applied for the same positions under the earlier advertisement and successfully submitted their applications do not need to submit new applications.

However, teachers who did not previously apply and meet the prescribed requirements can submit applications through the TSC recruitment portal.

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The Commission said applications must be received by midnight on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Only applications submitted through the online portal will be considered, with the Commission stating that manual applications will not be accepted.

TSC recruitment portal

The Commission said the recruitment will be undertaken in accordance with the Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers, which set out the requirements for progression to different positions within the teaching service.

Successful candidates will be posted to institutions where vacancies exist.

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TSC has also reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged persons with disabilities who meet the requirements to apply.

Wider teacher promotion exercise

The re-advertisement comes after TSC announced a much larger promotion exercise earlier in 2026 involving 34,016 promotional vacancies across different teaching cadres.

That exercise included opportunities in primary and secondary schools as well as teacher training colleges, with applications closing in August.

TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei

The new 1,631 vacancies specifically target the three positions listed in the latest re-advertisement.