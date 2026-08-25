Govt announces 2027 Commonwealth master’s scholarships for Kenyans - how to apply

Kenya has been invited by the United Kingdom to nominate candidates for 2027 Commonwealth master’s scholarships

The Ministry of Education has announced an opportunity for Kenyan citizens to pursue fully funded master’s degrees in the United Kingdom under the 2027 Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships programme.

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The opportunity follows an invitation by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the United Kingdom to the Ministry of Education to nominate 19 Kenyan candidates for consideration for the scholarships.

According to the Ministry, the final selection of scholars will be undertaken by the CSC, with successful candidates able to undertake their studies at any approved UK university that hosts CSC awardees.

The Ministry has opened the online application process, with applications set to begin on September 8, 2026.

How the Commonwealth scholarships work

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The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission administers the United Kingdom's contribution to the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan, a programme through which the UK supports postgraduate study and professional development for citizens of Commonwealth countries.

University students during a graduation ceremony

The scholarships are linked to international development and sustainable growth objectives across the Commonwealth and provide opportunities for postgraduate study, research and professional fellowships.

The Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships are among the Commission's principal award programmes.

They support full-time taught postgraduate study for candidates from eligible low- and middle-income Commonwealth countries.

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The wider CSC programme also includes Commonwealth PhD Scholarships, Split-Site Scholarships, Shared Scholarships, Distance Learning Scholarships and Commonwealth Fellowships.

The scholarships are organised around development priorities including science and technology for development, strengthening health systems and capacity, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthening resilience in times of crisis, promoting global peace, security and governance, and improving access and inclusion.

For scholars selected under the relevant programmes, the awards generally provide support towards the costs associated with studying in the UK, including tuition, living expenses and travel.

More than six decades

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The Commonwealth scholarship system has its origins in the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP), whose framework was recommended during the 1958 Commonwealth Trade and Economic Conference in Montreal.

The plan was established in 1959, creating a framework through which Commonwealth countries could support academic and professional exchanges.

The United Kingdom subsequently established the CSC to administer its contribution to the programme.

The first cohort of Commonwealth scholars arrived in the UK in 1960, with 175 scholars forming the inaugural group.

More than six decades later, the programme has expanded considerably. According to information provided by the CSC, it has funded more than 34,500 awards, accounting for more than 80 per cent of contributions made under the wider global Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan.

How Kenyan applicants are selected

In countries such as Kenya, the CSC works with national nominating agencies as part of the scholarship selection process.

The Ministry of Education serves as the national government channel through which Kenyan candidates are nominated for consideration.

The Ministry's notice makes clear that being nominated by Kenya does not itself constitute final selection as the CSC will make the final selection of the successful candidates.

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The scholarships are tenable at approved UK universities that host CSC awardees.

The CSC also works directly with UK universities through partnerships supporting the delivery of its scholarship programmes.

These arrangements allow participating universities and the Commission to collaborate in providing opportunities for Commonwealth scholars.

The Commission's administrative network is supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) in London.

Application deadlines for Kenyan candidates

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The Ministry has set separate deadlines for the online application and submission to the Kenyan government.

The online application will open on September 8, 2026, and close on October 20, 2026, at 4:00 pm GMT.

Applicants must also submit their applications to the Ministry of Education by October 22, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

The Ministry has advised prospective applicants to obtain the full application procedure and requirements through its website before submitting their applications.