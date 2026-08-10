Graduates after the completion of a course

Graduates after the completion of a course

5,000 European university scholarships announced for Kenyans: Courses and how to apply

5,000 EBU Scholarships: How Kenyans can apply for online courses before September 1

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has announced 5,000 online scholarship opportunities for Kenyans offered by the European Business University of Luxembourg (EBU) in partnership with the department.

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The scholarships are open across several programs, including Certificate and Degree Impact courses, a Robotics for Rookies program targeting girls aged 11 to 18, and a Diploma in Business Management offered through the eTVET EUNI Training Institute.

According to the State Department, EBU was founded by a Kenyan in the diaspora. Applications for the scholarship opportunities are open until September 1, 2026.

The programs provide opportunities for applicants to pursue different areas of study online, with the available options catering to learners at different stages of their education and careers.

State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu

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Robotics program targets girls aged 11 to 18

One of the programs highlighted in the scholarship announcement is Robotics for Rookies, which is designed specifically for girls aged between 11 and 18 years.

The program is being implemented by EBU in collaboration with the Kenya Girl Guides Association and is focused on introducing young girls to robotics and other STEM-related fields through hands-on learning.

EBU says the initiative is intended to build participants’ interest and confidence in technology while providing them with a foundation in robotics.

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The program is structured as a 13-week hands-on course for girls aged 11 to 18, with beginner-friendly robotics projects and learning activities.

The initiative builds on an existing partnership between EBU and the Kenya Girl Guides Association.

According to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, the program was designed to equip girls with skills in problem-solving, teamwork and innovation while encouraging their participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Applicants for the Robotics for Rookies program are required to provide basic personal and educational information when registering.

The application form asks for details including the applicant’s name, contact email, phone number, country, age, gender, current educational institution and school.

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The form also allows applicants to select between the Term I 2026/2027 academic year intake beginning in September and a Holiday Season Cohort beginning in October.

Parents or guardians can also provide their contact information, with the programme requesting a parent or guardian email address where applicable.

Diploma in Business Management also available

The scholarship announcement also includes a Diploma in Business Management offered through EUNI Training Institute.

Applicants interested in the diploma are required to complete an expression-of-interest form, providing their name, email address and country, alongside consent for the institution to contact them regarding their inquiry.

EUNI Training Institute offers business management qualifications through its partnership with EBU.

The institute is an ABE-accredited center in Kenya, with business management programs available at different qualification levels.

The institute says its diploma programs are delivered online, while successful students can receive qualifications from both EUNI Training Institute and the European Business Institute of Luxembourg.

How to apply for the scholarships

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Applicants interested in the opportunities are required to apply through the respective online forms provided alongside the scholarship announcement by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

Those interested in Robotics for Rookies should complete the program's registration form, providing their personal, contact and educational details and selecting their preferred intake.

Graduates celebrating the completion of a course

Applicants interested in the Diploma in Business Management should complete the separate expression-of-interest form, after which EUNI Training Institute says its team will contact applicants with further information.

The scholarship announcement covers several programs beyond the two highlighted above, including Certificate and Degree Impact courses.

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𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓:



The European Business University of Luxembourg-EBU, founded by a Kenyan in the diaspora, in conjuction with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is offering 5,000 online scholarships.



Available programmes include Certificate and Degree… pic.twitter.com/lVydVi7SWc — State Department for Diaspora Affairs | Kenya (@Diaspora_KE) August 10, 2026

The application deadline for the scholarship opportunities is September 1, 2026.

According to EBU, it operates online programs and provides access to education and professional development opportunities, with its main office based in Luxembourg.