18 counties flagged as Kenya intensifies El Niño preparedness

The assessment cites urban flooding, drainage blockages, infrastructure strain and service disruptions as the key threats facing Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

The government has identified 18 counties as high-risk areas requiring urgent preparedness and response measures ahead of the anticipated El Niño season, citing threats ranging from flooding and landslides to drought, food insecurity and disease outbreaks.

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The national risk assessment, prepared by the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, places counties in the Coastal, Lake Basin, Rift Valley and North Eastern regions among the most vulnerable to potential El Niño-related impacts.

The assessment also identifies Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu as urban centres facing heightened risk because of flooding, drainage challenges and pressure on infrastructure and public services.

Counties identified as high-risk

According to the assessment, the counties prioritised for preparedness and response are grouped into five categories.

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In the Coastal Region, the counties listed are Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa and Kwale. NDOC warns that these areas face risks of flooding, storm surges, coastal erosion, infrastructure damage and displacement.

For the Lake Basin Region, the assessment identifies Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori. The statement notes that these counties are exposed to flooding, landslides, disease outbreaks, waterborne illnesses and displacement of communities.

Cars in the rain

In the Rift Valley Region, Turkana, Baringo, West Pokot, Narok and Elgeyo Marakwet have been classified as vulnerable because of drought, floods, landslides, livestock losses and food insecurity.

The North Eastern Region includes Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, where authorities say the main concerns are drought, water scarcity, livestock losses, poor pasture conditions and food insecurity.

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Urban flooding concerns

NDOC has also singled out Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu as high-risk urban centres, warning that rapid urbanisation and inadequate drainage systems could worsen the impact of heavy rains.

The assessment cites urban flooding, drainage blockages, infrastructure strain and service disruptions as the key threats facing the three cities.

This means that, in addition to rural and arid counties, major urban populations could also experience significant disruption if the rains are more intense than expected.

Government outlines priority focus

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In the assessment’s key takeaway, NDOC states that these counties are prioritised based on their vulnerability to flooding, drought, food insecurity, disease outbreaks and El Niño-related impacts.

Motorists driving in the rain