Nairobi Expressway ETC vs MTC: How to pay, check balances and use toll lanes

What drivers should know about ETC and MTC before entering the Nairobi Expressway toll lanes

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway must choose between the ETC and MTC lanes when approaching toll stations, with the decision determining whether they enjoy a quick passage through the toll point or face an unexpected stop at the booth.

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The two systems serve different motorists and come with different payment requirements, making it important for drivers to understand how each works before joining a toll lane.

The Nairobi Expressway, which runs from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru junction, is operated and managed by Moja Expressway under a public-private partnership.

Motorists using the 27-kilometre road have two main toll payment options: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) and Manual Toll Collection (MTC).

What is ETC on the Nairobi Expressway?

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ETC is designed for motorists whose vehicles are fitted with an On-Board Unit (OBU).

Nairobi Expressway ETC and MTC toll station

The OBU is installed in the vehicle and is linked to the motorist's ETC account. When the vehicle approaches an ETC toll lane, the system identifies the vehicle and automatically deducts the applicable toll charge from the account.

This means ETC users do not have to stop at a toll booth to make a payment.

However, motorists are required to reduce their speed to below 20 kilometres per hour when approaching the toll station and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

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Once the payment is processed, the barrier opens, allowing the motorist to continue through the station.

ETC lanes are therefore intended to provide non-stop transit, making them particularly convenient for motorists who regularly use the Expressway.

The OBU is, however, strictly registered to one vehicle. It cannot simply be transferred between different vehicles because doing so can interfere with vehicle verification.

For motorists with several vehicles, Moja Expressway allows multiple cars to be linked to one Individual Account, while businesses can register for a Corporate Account. Each vehicle is assigned its own unique OBU device ID.

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What is MTC on the Nairobi Expressway?

MTC on the other hand is intended for motorists who do not have an OBU installed in their vehicles.

The lanes are marked with signs such as MTC or Cash, alerting motorists that they need to stop at the toll booth before proceeding.

Unlike ETC, where payment is deducted automatically, MTC requires the driver to make the payment manually.

Motorists can pay using a pre-loaded MTC Card, cash or mobile money, after which the barrier opens and they can proceed.

The key difference is therefore simple: ETC means drive through after automatic payment, while MTC means stop, pay and go.

How do you get an ETC OBU?

Motorists interested in using ETC can have an OBU installed at designated Nairobi Expressway service points.

For an individual ETC account, the requirements include a copy of the applicant's ID or passport, the vehicle's logbook and, where applicable, an authorisation letter for a representative acting on behalf of the client.

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For a corporate ETC account, applicants are required to provide a KRA PIN certificate, certificate of incorporation, an authorisation letter introducing the company's contact person, the vehicle's logbook and a copy of the ID or passport of the designated contact person.

Moja Expressway also states that the minimum ETC toll points are 490.

How can motorists check their ETC or MTC balance?

Drivers do not necessarily have to visit a service centre to find out how much money remains in their account.

One of the simplest options is to dial *819#.

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After selecting the relevant login option and entering the required PIN, motorists can access a menu that allows them to check their balance, top up their ETC or MTC account, view vehicles linked to their ETC account, view MTC cards and access a mini statement.

The balance can also be checked through the Nairobi Expressway website and mobile application.

For ETC users, the account balance is also displayed when the vehicle passes through the toll station exit. The system displays information including the vehicle details, toll payment and remaining account balance.

How do you top up the Nairobi Expressway account?

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Motorists have several options when they need to replenish their ETC or MTC balances.

Overview of the Nairobi Expressway

The *819# USSD service allows general users to top up their accounts, while the Nairobi Expressway customer portal and mobile application also provide account management and top-up services.

Motorists can also top up at designated service centers using cash, while some third-party payment platforms and bank applications provide additional options.

Stanbic Bank customers can use *208# and the Stanbic Mobile App for ETC top-ups, while Standard Chartered customers can use the Standard Chartered App. The Loop Go App can also be used to top up ETC or MTC accounts, including accounts belonging to other users.

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What happens if you sell a vehicle with an OBU?

An OBU should not simply remain attached to a vehicle that has been sold.

Moja Expressway advises motorists to carefully remove the device or have it removed at a service center before taking it for deactivation.

If the motorist wants to retain the OBU and use it for another vehicle, service center staff can assist with modifying the registration under the same account.

This is important because the OBU is linked to the specific vehicle for verification purposes.

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What motorists should know before entering the toll station

The most important thing is to identify the correct lane before reaching the toll point.

If your vehicle has an active OBU and you are an ETC subscriber, use the ETC lane and follow the speed and safe-distance instructions.

If you do not have an OBU, use the MTC lane and be prepared to stop at the booth to make your payment.

Motorists are also advised to reduce speed when approaching toll stations, maintain lane discipline and avoid reversing on the main highway.

Nairobi Expressway toll station

The emergency lane should only be used for emergencies, while motorists should keep left unless overtaking.

The Expressway's lane system is ultimately built around two different payment experiences. ETC is designed for automatic, non-stop payment, while MTC caters for motorists who pay manually.

Knowing the difference before approaching a toll station can help motorists choose the correct lane early, avoid unnecessary lane changes and keep traffic moving smoothly.