Safaricom explains why Kenyans can’t access popular one-hour data bundles
Kenyans have been wondering why they can no longer access some popular affordable Safaricom data bundles, including the widely used one-hour package that many customers relied on for short internet sessions.
The concerns have sparked debate online, with users questioning whether the telecommunications company had quietly discontinued some low-cost options amid rising demand for affordable mobile data.
Safaricom has now responded, explaining that the changes are part of a broader review of its data bundle offerings aimed at improving services and introducing new products.
Safaricom explains bundle review
In a statement, the company said the adjustments were linked to the rollout of its Pata More data packages.
“We had a review of data bundles and there is ‘Pata More’ data packages on 544# or via 555#. The hourly data plans are available between 11 pm and 4 pm,” Safaricom said.
The clarification means that hourly bundles have not been completely removed, but they are now only accessible during late-night hours.
What is Pata More?
Safaricom says the new Pata More packages are designed to give customers additional data at no extra cost compared to previous bundle options.
Among the highlighted offers are:
250MB for Sh20
1.5GB for Sh99
21.5GB for Sh1,000 on a monthly plan
Customers can access the bundles through 544# or 555#.
Why customers are concerned
The disappearance of the daytime one-hour bundle has particularly affected users who preferred buying small amounts of data for quick tasks such as checking emails, browsing social media, attending online classes or making mobile payments.
For many low-income users and students, hourly bundles provided a flexible way to control spending without committing to larger daily or weekly packages.
Shift toward larger bundles
The move appears to signal Safaricom’s continued shift toward bundles that offer more data volume rather than short-duration access.
While the company maintains that customers receive better value through Pata More, some subscribers are still calling for the return of affordable short-term options that can be used at any time of the day.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua