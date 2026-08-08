Sights & scenes from Charlene Ruto’s traditional engagement ceremony

President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Chelagat Ruto, is today undergoing her Koito ak Chaik, a traditional Kalenjin engagement and farewell ceremony, at the family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Naserian Village, Kilgoris Town, Narok County.

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The event, which began at 10:00 a.m., was formally resided by President William Samoei Ruto and First Lady Rachel Chebet Ruto.

The invitation described it as the “Koito ak Chaik (Engagement and Farewell)” of their daughter and included a Bible verse from Psalms 91:11: “For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”

Koito ak Chaik is a significant pre-marriage rite among the Kalenjin community. “Koito” refers to the formal engagement process that includes dowry negotiations between the two families, while “Chaik” marks the bride’s farewell from her parental home.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen arrive in Kilgoris, Narok County, for Charlene Ruto’s Koito ak Chaik ceremony.

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Elders typically offer blessings and advice on married life, and the ceremony often features traditional attire, music, food, and symbolic gifts. In contemporary practice, the two elements are frequently combined into one colourful celebration.

Guests began arriving early at the Kilgoris farm, with reports and videos circulating of the decorated venue and attendees gathering outdoors near backdrops bearing Charlene’s name.

Among those present or expected were Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Bomet Senator Hilary Sigei, and Bomet Women Representative Linet Toto.

Leaders attending Charlene Ruto's

Engagement in Kilgoris pic.twitter.com/yqUR4gMJnV — THE VAGUE ™ (@TheVagueLTD) August 8, 2026

Charlene Ruto, a youth advocate and founder of the SMACHS Foundation (focused on climate action, sustainable agriculture, and youth empowerment) as well as The Young People’s Network International, has long been visible in public life.

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She holds a degree in Communication from Daystar University and an MBA in Hospitality Administration from Les Roches in Switzerland, and serves as chairperson of the board at Weston Hotel in Nairobi.

Reports have linked her to Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaiah Yunke, though the First Family has not issued a formal public confirmation of the groom’s identity.

At Charlene Ruto and Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaiah Yunke's traditional Engagement ceremony in Kilgoris pic.twitter.com/7eBAq4SkhS — THE VAGUE ™ (@TheVagueLTD) August 8, 2026

The ceremony comes nearly two years after Charlene publicly requested prayer for a husband during a 2024 Benny Hinn crusade in Kenya.

As the traditional rites proceed at the family farm, the occasion marks a major personal milestone for the president’s daughter while showcasing Kalenjin cultural practices on a national stage.

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