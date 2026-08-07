DCI identifies officer allegedly responsible for shooting of Dr Victoria Mutiso

The wider investigation has also led to the arrest of other suspects, including Daniel Mwangi Njoroge and Kelvin Ngugi Kinuthia, who are alleged to have played key roles in the operation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified and arrested a police officer alleged to have fatally shot Dr Victoria Mutiso, marking a major breakthrough in a case that has drawn significant public attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the progress of the investigation, DCI Director Mohamed Amin said detectives had relied on forensic analysis, CCTV examination and intelligence-led operations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.

According to Amin, investigators have thoroughly analysed the evidence and established the identity of the officer believed to have fired the fatal shot.

"One PC Elijah Kibelion Kimoi, attached to Karinde Police Post under Kikuyu Police Station, has equally been arrested. We were able to forensically place him to the scene of the fatal shooting. He is the individual identified as having fatally shot Dr Mutiso," Amin said.

Forensic evidence places suspect at scene

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DCI director said forensic evidence was critical in linking the officer to the crime scene, although he did not disclose the specific nature of the forensic material used by investigators.

The statement indicates that detectives were able to scientifically connect the suspect to the location where Dr Mutiso was shot, strengthening the prosecution’s case as investigations continue.

Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso was a prominent Kenyan clinical psychologist, scholar, and mental health researcher who was tragically shot and killed in a targeted ambush in Nairobi on July 29, 2026 (Image: Files)

The arrest of PC Kimoi represents one of the most significant developments in the probe, as authorities had previously not publicly identified the alleged gunman.

Arrest follows wider investigation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amin said the breakthrough came after investigators conducted a rigorous forensic analysis, detailed CCTV examination, and intelligence-led operations.

The wider investigation has also led to the arrest of other suspects, including Daniel Mwangi Njoroge and Kelvin Ngugi Kinuthia, who are alleged to have played key roles in the operation.

Detectives believe Njoroge was a central organiser of the mission and was driving a Land Cruiser Prado registration KDH 600A, which was allegedly used to block the Uber vehicle in which Dr Mutiso was travelling shortly before the shooting.

More officers implicated

In a further twist, the DCI said another serving police officer has been implicated in the alleged conspiracy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Victoria Mutiso was a highly respected figure in Africa's medical and research community. Her work focused on public mental health, system integration, and vulnerable populations (Image: Files)

Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang, who was in charge of Nderi Police Post under Kikuyu Police Station, has been identified as an alleged link between the financiers and the operational team.

Amin further claimed that Sang was the source of the murder weapon used in the killing.