High Court rules 2027 presidential election date violates constitution

The judge warned that forcing an immediate shift could plunge the country into chaos and emphasised the need to balance constitutional enforcement with judicial restraint.

The Malindi High Court has issued a landmark constitutional ruling declaring that Kenya’s current plan to hold the next presidential election in August 2027 is inconsistent with the Constitution.

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In a judgment delivered on 7 August 2026, Lady Justice M. Thande ruled that Article 136(2)(a) requires a presidential election to be held on the second Tuesday of August in the fifth year following the previous general election, and not after the fifth year.

The petition had been filed by Dr. Owiso Owiso, Khelef Khalifa and Ashioya Biko against the Attorney-General and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Court says 2026 was the constitutional date

The court found that the fifth year following the 9 August 2022 General Election began on 9 August 2026.

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Justice Thande declared:

The election of the President must be held on the second Tuesday of August in the fifth year following the previous general election, and not after the fifth year.

The judge further stated:

The fifth year after the previous presidential election held on 9th August 2022 commences on 9th August 2026.

Based on that interpretation, the court concluded that holding the presidential election on any date other than the second Tuesday of August 2026 would violate several provisions of the Constitution, including Articles 2, 3, 10, 136, 142, 249 and 259.

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Justice M Thande

No immediate change to election plans

Despite the finding, the court stopped short of ordering an election in 2026.

Justice Thande noted that the petition had been filed relatively late and that Kenya’s electoral institutions, political parties, candidates and the public had already organised themselves around an August 2027 election.

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The judgment stated:

“To grant the order as sought will be to grant an order that is logistically impossible to implement, given that the 2nd Respondent, prospective candidates for elective posts and Kenyans in general are all geared towards an election in August 2027.”

The judge warned that forcing an immediate shift could plunge the country into chaos and emphasised the need to balance constitutional enforcement with judicial restraint.

To avoid disrupting the electoral process, the court suspended the declaration of invalidity until after the next general election is held, effectively allowing the existing election preparations to continue for now.

Presidential term not a full five years

One of the most significant aspects of the ruling is the court’s interpretation of the presidential term.

Justice Thande declared:

“By operation of Article 136(2)(a) of the Constitution, the term of office of the President is not 5 years.”

The court also held that Article 142 does not confer a full five-year term on the President and that no other provision of the Constitution guarantees such a term.

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This interpretation could have far-reaching implications for future constitutional debates on the computation of presidential terms in Kenya.

What the petitioners wanted

The petitioners had sought several declarations, including that: presidential elections must be held in the fifth year following the last election;

the computation of time begins on the day of the previous election;

the next presidential election should have been held on the second Tuesday of August 2026; and

any election held after that period would be null and void.

The court granted the key declaratory orders clarifying the constitutional position, while dismissing the prayers that sought immediate practical implementation of a 2026 election.

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Potential implications

Although the ruling does not automatically change the expected 2027 General Election timetable, it creates a significant constitutional precedent on how Article 136(2)(a) should be interpreted.

IEBC chairperson Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon