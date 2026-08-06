Francis Asanyo, Peter Omari and Elvis Obaigwa when they appeared in court

Francis Asanyo, Peter Omari and Elvis Obaigwa when they appeared in court

3 Kenyans to face trial in U.S. court over cybercrime and identity theft charges

The request was submitted by Jeffrey M. Olson, Associate Director in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division.

Three Kenyan men could face lengthy prison sentences in the United States after a Nairobi court approved their extradition to answer serious federal charges linked to an alleged wire fraud and cybercrime conspiracy.

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Principal Magistrate P.K. Mutai on Thursday endorsed warrants of arrest issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division against Francis Asanyo, Peter Omari and Elvis Obaigwa.

The trio is wanted by U.S. authorities over allegations of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting under American law.

Held pending extradition

Following the ruling, the court ordered that the three suspects be detained at Industrial Area Prison as authorities complete the extradition process.

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The case arose from a formal extradition request made by the United States government on February 26, 2026 through Kenya’s Central Authority, the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice.

The request was submitted by Jeffrey M. Olson, Associate Director in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division.

A De Havilland DHC-8-100 plane

After reviewing the request and the supporting evidence, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concluded that the legal requirements for extradition had been met and moved to court seeking the necessary orders.

Serious federal offences

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American prosecutors accuse the three men of participating in a scheme involving unauthorised access to computer systems, fraudulent electronic communications, and the use of stolen identities.

Under U.S. federal law, offences such as wire fraud and aggravated identity theft can attract substantial prison terms, particularly where prosecutors allege a coordinated conspiracy involving multiple suspects.