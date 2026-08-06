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How the Sh600K HELB Jielimishe loan works for employed Kenyans

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 09:44 - 06 August 2026
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HELB offices
Successful applicants can access up to Sh600,000, depending on their course requirements and HELB’s assessment.
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The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for the 2026/27 Jielimishe Loan, giving employed Kenyans an opportunity to borrow up to KSh600,000 to finance further studies while continuing to work.

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Unlike the traditional undergraduate and TVET loans that mainly target students entering higher education for the first time, the Jielimishe Loan is designed specifically for salaried learners who want to upgrade their academic qualifications, pursue postgraduate studies, or take approved professional courses.

Who qualifies for the Jielimishe Loan?

The loan targets employed Kenyans in formal salaried employment who are enrolled in approved higher education programmes. Eligible applicants may include:

  • University students pursuing additional qualifications

  • Postgraduate students undertaking master’s or doctoral studies

  • Learners enrolled in professional certification programmes

  • Other approved higher education and skills-upgrading courses

The key requirement is that the applicant must be earning a salary, since repayment is structured around employer payroll deductions.

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Maximum amount available

Successful applicants can access up to Sh600,000, depending on their course requirements and HELB’s assessment.

An AI-generated image of a young lady in an office working

The funding is intended to help cover tuition and other approved education-related expenses for learners studying while remaining in employment.

Interest rate and repayment period

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HELB says the Jielimishe Loan attracts a 10 per cent interest rate per year, making it one of the government-backed education financing options available to working professionals.

Borrowers can repay the loan over a flexible period of between 12 and 48 months. The repayment duration is expected to depend on the amount borrowed and the agreed repayment schedule.

How payroll deductions work

One of the main features of the Jielimishe Loan is the monthly check-off payment system.

Instead of making manual monthly payments, repayments are deducted directly from the borrower’s salary through their employer’s payroll system. This arrangement is intended to:

  • Reduce the risk of missed payments

  • Make repayment more convenient for salaried workers

  • Help borrowers maintain compliance with HELB repayment requirements

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Applicants in HELB offices
Applicants in HELB offices

HELB has repeatedly emphasised that staying up to date with repayments enables borrowers to obtain HELB compliance certificates, while those who fully clear their loans can apply for clearance certificates.

Additional financial protection

The loan also includes an affordable credit life insurance policy. This insurance is meant to provide financial protection to borrowers during the repayment period and forms part of the overall loan package.

How to apply online

Applications are being received through HELB’s online platform. Applicants are expected to:

  1. Log in to the HELB online portal.

  2. Select the Jielimishe Loan application option.

  3. Fill in their personal, employment, and study details.

  4. Upload the required supporting documents.

  5. Submit the application for processing.

HELB has encouraged eligible salaried learners to apply early to avoid delays in processing.

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